What did Colin Farrell say about Jamie Lee Curtis while receiving his first SAG Award?

Colin Farrell made headlines when he received his first Screen Actors Guild Award (SAG Award) on Sunday (February 23). This was for his portrayal of Oswald "Oz" Cobb, the Penguin, in The Penguin, the limited series on Prime Video.

Ad

Cobb, in the series, is the hideous man who used to work for the late crime boss Carmine Falcone. He is now on his way to becoming a criminal kingpin in his own right.

The award, given at the 31st annual SAG Awards, was added to Farrell's already long list of honors in his career. Fans have been drawn to Farrell's enormous career over two decades following his versatility as an actor. This apparently has confirmed his place as one of Hollywood's best.

Ad

Trending

The Penguin, a spin-off of the 2022 film The Batman, delves into the criminal underworld of Gotham City. It follows Oz Cobb's rise to power after the death of crime boss Carmine Falcone.

The show looks at his development from a right-hand man into a villainous crime kingpin. The complexity and nuance of Farrell's performance as the disfigured but aspirational Cobblepot have drawn compliments. The Penguin's dark, gritty tone and deft character development have enthralled viewers.

Ad

Jamie Lee Curtis, the SAG Award presenter, had an amusing incident as Farrell was just about to accept it. The two performers had a humorous exchange when she joked that he handed her COVID-19 during the Golden Globes.

What did Colin Farrell say about Jamie Lee Curtis while accepting his first SAG Award?

31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Source: Getty)

When Jamie Lee Curtis presented him with the award, she humorously remarked:

Ad

“And the Actor goes to... the man who gave me COVID at the Golden Globes: Colin Farrell.”

To which Colin Farrell responded with a playful grin, saying:

“Guilty as charged!”

He then continued by jokingly shifting the blame to his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star, Brendan Gleeson, stating:

“But Brendan Gleeson gave it to me! So I was just spreading the love.”

Ad

This laughter-filled conversation helped to lighten the mood and accentuate the friendship between the two stars. The weight of the incident contrasted sharply with Farrell's lighthearted approach in accepting the error, which gave his win appeal.

About The Penguin TV series

Ad

The Batman universe is expanded in the HBO crime drama series The Penguin. Colin Farrell's The Penguin debuted in The Batman in 2022. In the show, his character aims to be the criminal kingpin of Gotham City. Among Batman's most infamous enemies, the Penguin examines Oz's violent path, reasons, and convoluted relationships.

Rhenzy Feliz plays Oz's enforcer Victor Aguilar and Cristin Milioti plays Sofia Gigante, Carmine Falcone's daughter. The show and Farrell's dark humor and emotion were praised.

Ad

Batman fans should see The Penguin for its sharp writing and gritty atmosphere. The series features morally dubious characters and slow character arcs while waiting for the Penguin to gain power.

An in-depth look at Colin Farrell's career

Ad

Colin Farrell has been a big name for various Hollywood blockbusters and independent films. Miami Vice (2006), Total Recall (2012), The Killing of a Sacred Deer (2017), Minority Report (2002), Daredevil (2003), and In Bruges (2008) are some of his notable works.

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022), The Batman (2022) and the follow-up series The Penguin (2024) are included on the list of Colin's recent achievements. Apart from acting, Farrell is known for his charitable work, including mental health awareness. The Penguin was released on September 19, 2024.

Ad

The Penguin is available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback