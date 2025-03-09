When No One Sees Us - Full list of cast for the Max drama

When No One Sees Us, directed by Enrique Urbizu, premiered on Max and its digital channels on March 7, 2025. The series is a crime drama set in a small town in Southern Spain, exploring the clash between American and Andalusian cultures.
The series features Mariela Garriga and Maribel Verdú in prominent roles. As for the rest of the cast, Austin Amelio, Ben Temple, and Dani Rovira, among others, star as supporting characters.
The series sheds light on the events of 2024, which take place during Holy week in the village of Moron de la Frontera, near a U.S. military base.
When No One Sees Us: Cast list
1) Mariela Garriga as Magaly Castillo
Mariela Garriga takes on the role of Magaly Castillo, a U.S. Army special agent.
Garriga is a Cuban actress. She has previously starred in projects such as Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), NCIS (2022), Golden Men (2019), Sombra City (2019), and more.
2) Maribel Verdú as Lucía Gutiérrez
Maribel Verdú takes on the role of Lucía Gutiérrez, a Civil Guard sergeant.
Maribel Verdú is a Spanish actress. Her previous works include Pan's Labyrinth (2006), Y tu mamá también (2001), The Flash (2023), Blancanieves (2012), and more.
3) Austin Amelio as Andrew Taylor
Austin Amelio takes on the role of Andrew Taylor in When No One Sees Us.
Austin Amelio is an American actor. Some of his previous works include Everybody Wants Some!! (2016), Hit Man (2023), Bunnylovr (2025), The Reunion (2024), and more.
4) Ben Temple as Seamus Hoopen
Ben Temple takes on the role of Coronel Seamus Hoopen, a key figure connected to the soldier's disappearance.
Ben Temple is an American actor. Some of his previous works include REC (2007), Cazadores de hombres (2008), Padre (2005), and more.
5) Dani Rovira as Victor Martin
Dani Rovira plays Victor Martin the film. He is a Spanish actor. He has worked in several films and shows, including Spanish Affair (2014), Jungle Cruise (2021), 100 Meters (2016), Taxi to Treasure Rock (2019), and more.
Other cast members
As per IMDB, here is the list of other cast members:
- Eloy Azorín
- Lucía Jiménez
- Antonio Araque
- María Alfonsa Rosso
- Ana María Vivancos
- Abril Montilla
- Lorca Gutiérrez Prada
- Numa Paredes
- Dani Téllez
- Virginia de Morata
- Carlos Beluga
- Daniel John Silva
- Michael John Treanor
- Rob McLoughlin
- Carmen Daza
- Kolya-Alvaro Dam de Nogales
- Daniel Rived
- Thomas King
- Joe Lewis
- Juanfra Juárez
- Natalia Braceli
- María Cabrera
- Fran Burgos
When No One Sees Us: More details
According to the official trailer, When No One Sees Us features visuals of the Andalusian countryside and captures the atmosphere of Holy Week.
Produced by Zeta Studios, When No One Sees Us follows Lucía and Magaly, who find themselves uncovering the secrets behind a suicide and the mysterious disappearance of a soldier. As they dig deeper into the case, the tension and danger around them grow, making their investigation more intense and unpredictable. When No One Sees Us features cinematography by Unax Mendia.