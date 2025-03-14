10 best anime to watch if you like Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones is widely regarded as one of the greatest fantasy TV series ever made. With its complex characters, intricate plotlines, and epic world-building, Game of Thrones has enraptured global audiences with its saga of noble families vying for control in Westeros.

While arguably no epic fantasy stories across books or animation can completely capture this titanic saga spanning complex literary lore-building and stunning production values for television, several compelling anime offer grim historical and magic-filled tales exploring leadership and morality amid harsh realities.

For viewers who want to dive into more dark fantasy epics, here are 10 of the most compelling anime to check out next if you love Game of Thrones.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Game of Thrones

1) Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA)

Set in a world where humanity lives within walled cities to escape the Titans, Attack on Titan revolves around the adventures of Eren Yeager and the military brigade called the Survey Corps. Their mission is to try and reclaim the world from the gigantic humanoid Titans who devour humans seemingly without reason.

Like Game of Thrones, Attack on Titan captivates through its humanity against inhumanity narrative. It also features complex power struggles, warring factions, and shocking twists that keep viewers always guessing about the characters’ true motivations and moral compasses.

With iconic, dramatic animation to match its emotionally scarring story, Attack on Titan is a must-watch epic fantasy anime for a mature audience. It showcases many shades of good and evil amidst a greater battle for the future of civilization itself.

2) Vinland Saga

Vinland Saga (Image via Wit Studio/MAPPA)

A historical anime series set in 11th-century England during the Danish invasion led by King Sweyn Forkbeard, Vinland Saga has deep thematic similarity to the power struggles and political scheming in Westeros from Game of Thrones.

Protagonist Thorfinn seeks vengeance against the Viking mercenary leader who killed his father. But his quest becomes entangled with the ambitions of leaders fighting for control over England’s crown.

With spectacular animated sword fights and naval battles to match the strong strategic elements of its plot, Vinland Saga tackles complex moral issues around violence, revenge, and injustice. It stays grounded in human relationships despite its epic historical scale spanning years.

3) Berserk

Berserk (Image via OLM/GEMBA/Millepensee)

The dark medieval fantasy world of Berserk centers on the trials of Guts, a lone mercenary warrior being hunted by demonic forces. He was once a high-ranking warrior in an elite mercenary unit before becoming hellbent on revenge after the horrific events of his past return to haunt him.

Like Game of Thrones, part of the allure of Berserk comes from its grim, gruesome, and gritty nature depicting the ugly realities of war, corruption, and cruelty in unflinching detail. It features complex character development centering on the moral struggles of the anti-hero protagonist Guts.

His choices drive forward the non-linear story comprising bloody battles as well as political and religious intrigue. For viewers who want adult-oriented stories unafraid to venture down sinister paths, Berserk delivers plenty of blood, gore, and moral complexity akin to the visceral heights of Game of Thrones storytelling.

4) Claymore

Claymore (Image via Madhouse)

Claymore takes place in a medieval world plagued by deadly flesh-eating beasts called Yoma, who prey on humans by disguising themselves within human villages. A mysterious group known as The Organization developed half-human, half-Yoma hybrid warriors called Claymores to exterminate the threat.

The plot follows the Claymore warrior Clare, who dedicates herself to avenging those killed by Yoma after her own traumatic childhood experiences. Like the iconic Game of Thrones characters, Clare’s development spans moral struggles around revenge, duty, and justice.

With dark swordsmanship and sorcery elements to its action set against a bleak, monster-filled world brimming with factional struggles, Claymore will certainly appeal to mature fantasy fans. Its themes questioning the nature of good and evil provide added depth, making it a gem for viewers who want complex character-driven stories to supplement adrenaline-pumping swordplay scenes.

5) Akame ga Kill!

Akame ga Kill! (Image via White Fox)

Akame ga Kill! focuses on Tatsumi’s quest to make a name for himself in the imperial capital to raise money for his poverty-stricken village. But he soon discovers the corruption and evil of the empire under its tyrannical rulers.

Eventually joining the assassin group Night Raid to help overthrow this rotten regime, Tatsumi finds himself amidst revolutionary battles with widespread consequences. With graphic violence and a dark tone, Akame ga Kill! mirrors Game of Thrones in brutal conflicts and unpredictable deaths.

This anime features clashing ideologies between rebel factions through characters compelled to pick sides and determine their own codes of honor and justice when no choice seems purely right or wrong.

6) Code Geass

Code Geass (Image via Sunrise)

In an alternate world subjugated under the Holy Britannian Empire ruled by a hierarchical monarchy where power dictates status, exiled prince Lelouch vi Britannia secretly leads a rebellion against this regime headed by his tyrannical father, Emperor Charles zi Britannia.

Gifted with the mysterious power of Geass, Lelouch can compel others to obey his commands. He dons a mask and leads the Black Knights resistance as his alter ego, Zero. His goal is to overthrow Britannia’s oppression of Japan and eventually the world.

What follows is a gripping saga of Lelouch’s antihero journey, navigating ruthless agendas, shifting loyalties, and clashing ideals of justice, revenge, and identity. Code Geass masterfully blends military action and political drama, echoing Game of Thrones’ early nuanced conflicts and rich character development.

7) Fate/Zero

Fate/Zero (Image via Ufotable)

The Fourth Holy Grail War has begun—an occult tournament between mages and epic heroes from legend summoned as spirits. These "Servants" and their mages face off in secret magical battles across Fuyuki City for the omnipotent wish-granting Holy Grail.

But behind all the spectacle lie emotionally damaged individuals wrestling with trauma and philosophical questions about their deepest convictions. This creates a nuanced mythic tragedy of betrayals, rich dialogue, and painful choices that shatter relationships and ideals.

For a gripping historical urban fantasy thriller examining timeless themes about human nature through clashing perspectives with no clear hero or villain, Fate/Zero enthralls much like earlier Game of Thrones seasons, grounding character conflicts in greater sociopolitical consequences.

8) Kingdom

Kingdom (Image via Pierrot/Signpost)

The Warring States period of ancient China entered its climactic years as the state of Qin emerged, hungering to swallow all other regional powers under its heel and rule the first imperial dynasty. Orphan Xin and King Ying Zheng share dreams of unifying their war-torn lands.

One is a slave striving to become the greatest general, while the other, a royal, seeks to reign as supreme hegemon. Ideological divisions and court treacheries obstruct their ambitions, sparking chaos and forcing harsh reckonings as wars and betrayals take their toll.

The entirety of the Seven Kingdoms epoch unfolds through their storied military careers intertwined with tragic losses and hard-fought glories. It immerses audiences in historical power struggles and battlefield tactics, offering an alternative to Game of Thrones’ medieval European setting through the Warring States era.

9) Dororo

Dororo (Image via MAPPA/Tezuka Productions)

Hyakkimaru travels through a dark and war-torn version of 16th-century Japan. He is on a haunting quest to reclaim 12 stolen body parts, which were sacrificed in a pact with demonic forces. This was a decision made by his father, a warlord who traded his first son's humanity for prosperity and power.

Now an emotionless demon slayer joining orphan thief Dororo, Hyakkimaru must confront the tragic revelations and consequences behind this bargain, devastating the populace as war and greed give rise to monstrous dark forces plaguing the land.

Echoing Game of Thrones’ gritty tone on wartime suffering, Dororo explores the cost borne by commoners under self-serving rulers. It takes audiences on a poignant journey through a feudal country plagued by warring lords and rising ghastly spirits.

10) Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Magi blends adventure with deep themes of war, politics, and ideology beneath its magic and wonder. When hero Aladdin discovers his origins as a "Magi"—an exceptional magic user fated to guide rulers who will shape the destiny of the world—he realizes the immense responsibilities tied to his mystical gifts.

While journeying across magical kingdoms inspired by Arabian and Asian lore, Aladdin contends with hostile empires also trying to influence the rise of the next legendary ruler who will lead the divided lands still reeling from a cataclysmic supernatural war in the past.

But scheming factions have their own agendas to uphold or bitter grudges to avenge at all costs. Aladdin faces tough choices on leadership, loyalty, and sacrifice as magic-fueled battles unleash dungeons, demons, and wrathful djinns across cities.

Conclusion

Few compelling anime series rival Game of Thrones by delivering mature, magic-filled historical tales grappling with leadership, morality, and betrayal amidst kingdoms racked by political turmoil or supernatural threats.

Though arguably none can completely capture the same titanic scope and unpredictably shocking tragedies as Game of Thrones’ finest early seasons which enthralled global audiences, many come remarkably close enough to give viewers their needed fill.

Some like Kingdom or Vinland Saga place heavier emphasis on deconstructing the personal costs of warfare over dynastic succession plots while others like Claymore or Berserk focus primarily on emotionally tortured warriors over statecraft lorebuilding.

Yet what unites them all for the discerning viewer is eliciting investment into their worlds and characters challenged by clashes between higher ideals and disillusioning realities in ways future fantasy series would do well to keep aspiring towards.

