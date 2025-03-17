"This multitasking thing that people talk about"— When Justin Hartley opened up about the difficulties he faced in raising his daughter

The American actor Justin Hartley has quite a fan following due to his work on shows like The Young and the Restless, Smallville, Revenge, and Mistresses, among others. He gained widespread prominence with the role of Kevin Pearson in NBC's family drama series This Is Us (2016 to 2022).

Ad

Justin is a father to a daughter named Isabella Hartley, and the star frequently speaks about his daughter in interviews. Isabella has even accompanied her father at numerous award shows and premieres over the years.

On June 7, 2024, he appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and discussed the challenges of raising his then-19-year-old daughter. The Smallville actor mentioned how he struggled to stay present with her, while his mind was preoccupied with numerous things. He then broached the topic of multitasking and went on to explain why he thought it was overrated.

Ad

Trending

"This multitasking thing that people talk about they're so good at, I don't think it exists... I don't think that anybody doing more than one thing at a time is better than doing just one thing at a time," he said.

Everything to know about Justin Hartley's daughter Isabella

Ad

Isabella is Justin Hartley's daughter from his first marriage to his Passions co-star Lindsay Korman. The two wed on May 1, 2004, and welcomed their daughter two months later on July 3, 2004. They got divorced eight years later in 2012 and shared joint custody of Isabella. The estranged couple co-parented their daughter amicably over the years.

On March 4, 2017, the This Is Us star told E! News how working on the hit NBC show changed his relationship with his then-12-year-old daughter.

Ad

"It has slowed me down a little bit. I think about the show sometimes and I'm like, 'I'm going to have that conversation with my daughter.' The show will inspire me to do something that I wouldn't normally have done."

Isabella enrolled at the University of California, Santa Cruz, in September 2022, as per a People report of July 2024.

Ad

Following his divorce with Korman, Justin Hartley was married to the actress and television personality, Chrishell Stause, for two years, from 2017 to 2019. In March 2021, he tied the knot with his co-star from The Young and the Restless, Sofia Pernas. Isabella is his only child.

Justin Hartley currently appears on the CBS show Tracker

Ad

Justin Hartley has starred in the CBS thriller series Tracker as the protagonist Colter Shaw since 2024. Ben H. Winters developed the series, which is inspired by Jeffery Deaver's 2019 novel, The Never Game.

The series debuted its first season of 13 episodes from February 11, 2024, to May 19, 2024. It is currently in its second season, which premiered on October 13, 2024. Moreover, the series was greenlit for a third season in February 2025.

In Tracker, Justin's character uses his exceptional tracking and survivalist skills to help find missing people, often alongside law enforcement officials, for a financial reward. His co-stars in the series include Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, Floriana Lima, Chris Lee, Jensen Ackles, Peter Stormare, Gil Birmingham, Jennifer Morrison, and many others.

Ad

The series was widely praised upon its release, earning favorable reviews and scoring an 89% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Follow us for more updates about the latest movies and television shows releasing in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback