How to watch This Is Us? Exploring streaming options for Paradise star Sterling K. Brown's hit show

With the premiere of Paradise on Hulu, Sterling K. Brown, known for his role in the hit drama series This Is Us, has gained significant popularity. As Randall Pearson, the adopted son of Jack and Rebecca Pearson, Brown portrayed a complex character that resonated deeply with the viewers.

This Is Us played a crucial role in making Sterling K. Brown a household name. The series is available on several platforms worldwide, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, and Hulu.

Streaming options for This Is Us

This Is Us is available on NBC (Image via Getty)

This Is Us is available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV Plus, Hulu, Disney Plus, and NBC's online platform, where it originally aired.

The show is also available on other platforms such as Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, and Fandango at Home. On Netflix, the show has a pattern of being added and removed periodically.

About This Is Us

This Is Us follows the Pearson family—Rebecca, Randall, Kate, and Kevin—as they cope with the death of Jack, their husband and father. The show explores themes of grief, denial, acceptance, and hope for the future.

The official synopsis for the show from NBC reads:

"Everyone has a family. And every family has a story . "This Is Us" chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) searching for love and fulfillment in the present day."

It continues:

"This grounded, life-affirming dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. From the writer and directors of "Crazy, Stupid, Love" comes a smart, modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you've known for years."

This Is Us cast members

Regular Cast

Mandy Moore as Rebecca Pearson

Milo Ventimiglia as Jack Pearson

Sterling K. Brown as Randall Pearson

Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson

Justin Hartley as Kevin Pearson

Susan Kelechi Watson as Beth

Chris Sullivan as Toby Damon

Recurring Cast

Jon Huertas as Miguel Rivas

Ron Cephas Jones as William "Shakespeare" Hill

Alexandra Breckenridge as Sophie Inman

Eris Baker as Tess Pearson

Faithe Herman as Annie Pearson

Melanie Liburd as Zoe Baker

Lyric Ross as Deja Pearson

Griffin Dunne as Nicholas "Nicky" Pearson

Asante Blackk as Malik Hodges

Caitlin Thompson as Madison Simons

Chris Geere as Philip

About Sterling K. Brown's latest show Paradise

Sterling K. Brown stars as Special Agent Xavier Collins in Hulu's latest political thriller television series, Paradise. The show's story chronicles Collins' character who is placed in responsibility of protecting the President and keeping him safe. The official synopsis for the show from Hulu reads as follows:

"Paradise" is set in a serene community inhabited by some of the world's most prominent individuals. But this tranquility explodes when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation unfolds."

Paradise cast members

Main cast

Sterling K. Brown as Special Agent Xavier Collins

Julianne Nicholson as Samantha Redmond

James Marsden as President Cal Bradford

Sarah Shahi as Dr. Gabriela Torabi

Nicole Brydon Bloom as Special Agent Jane Driscoll

Aliyah Mastin as Presley Collins

Percy Daggs IV as James Collins

Supporting cast

Jon Beavers as Special Agent Billy Pace

Gerald McRaney as Kane Bradford

Krys Marshall as Special Agent Nicole Robinson

Cassidy Freeman as First Lady Jessica Bradford

