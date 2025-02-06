  • home icon
Tracker Season 2: Release date and time, plot, where to watch and more

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Feb 06, 2025 10:28 GMT
Tracker Season 2 (Image via CBS)

Tracker Season 2 premiered on CBS on October 13, 2024, with the second installment of the gritty crime-mystery drama releasing eight episodes from October to December 1, 2024. However, that was only the first half of the series as Season 2 is slated to come back with several more episodes, starting February 16, 2025. It will be back to its usual CBS timeslot, which means fans can expect new episodes of the series to drop at 8:00 pm EST.

Based on the first book in the series by Jeffery Deaver, The Never Game, Tracker Season 2 follows Justin Hartley returning as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who has an innate talent for tracking down people. He makes a living taking odd cases that usually involve missing persons.

As seen in the first half of Season 2, Colter crisscrossed North America, working with all sorts of people to solve all sorts of cases, from a missing family in the backwoods of Arkansas, missing campers, a lost dog, a "ghost," and more. Fiona Rene, Abby McEnany, and Eric Graise joined Hartley in the cast list.

When is the rest of Tracker Season 2 going to release?

As mentioned earlier, Tracker Season 2 already released the first eight episodes of the season. As Season 2 includes a total of 22 episodes, compared to the 13 episodes of Tracker Season 1, there are still 14 episodes left in the season. The release time can vary from episode to episode, but the upcoming Episode 9 is slated to air at 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, per CBS.

Here's when the rest of the season airs on television and streaming platforms:

EpisodeRelease Date
Season 2, Episode 9Sunday, February 16, 2025
Season 2, Episode 10Sunday, February 23, 2025
Season 2, Episode 11Sunday, March 2, 2025
Season 2, Episode 12Sunday, March 9, 2025
Season 2, Episode 13Sunday, March 16, 2025
Season 2, Episode 14Sunday, March 23, 2025
Season 2, Episode 15Sunday, March 30, 2025
Season 2, Episode 16Sunday, April 6, 2025
Season 2, Episode 17Sunday, April 13, 2025
Season 2, Episode 18Sunday, April 20, 2025
Season 2, Episode 19Sunday, April 27, 2025
Season 2, Episode 20Sunday, May 4, 2025
Season 2, Episode 21Sunday, May 11, 2025
Season 2, Episode 22Sunday, May 18, 2025

What is Tracker Season 2 all about?

Season 2 of Tracker will see Colter Shaw and the rest of the team—Reenie, Velma, and Camille—back to the nitty-gritty action of finding missing people and sometimes people's best friends, too. Per CBS' synopsis, Colter will return as the lone-wolf survivalist who "uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards" in the process, and "he will stop at nothing to get the job done."

In the last episode of the first half of the season, Episode 8, titled The Night Movers, Colter was tasked to track down a "ghost." However, in the upcoming Episode 9, The Disciple, he will be working with a retired cop to track down a serial killer. The next episode's synopsis reads:

"A new lead in Colter's white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton back together to track down a serial killer."

Where to watch Tracker Season 2

Like the previous episodes of the ongoing series, the rest of Tracker Season 2 will air live on CBS on the scheduled release date. It will simultaneously be available to stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime. New episodes will also be available for Paramount+ Essential subscribers to stream the next day, on Monday, after its television premiere.

Cast and characters in the series

Besides Justin Hartley as the lead star in the series, here are the rest of the cast members in recurring roles who fans can expect to see in the second season of Tracker.

  • Fiona Rene as Reenie Green
  • Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin
  • Eric Graise as Bobby Exley
  • Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw
  • Floriana Lima as Camille Picket
  • Enuka Okuma as US Marshal Jenny Martinez
  • April Parker Jones as Dr. Blair
  • Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon
  • Aisling Goodman as Shelby Wallace
  • Lee Tergesen as Ashton Shaw
  • Wendy Crewson as Wendy Dove Shaw
  • Jennifer Morrison as Lizzy

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Tracker Season 2's return as the year progresses.

