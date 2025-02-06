Tracker Season 2: Release date and time, plot, where to watch and more

Tracker Season 2 premiered on CBS on October 13, 2024, with the second installment of the gritty crime-mystery drama releasing eight episodes from October to December 1, 2024. However, that was only the first half of the series as Season 2 is slated to come back with several more episodes, starting February 16, 2025. It will be back to its usual CBS timeslot, which means fans can expect new episodes of the series to drop at 8:00 pm EST.

Based on the first book in the series by Jeffery Deaver, The Never Game, Tracker Season 2 follows Justin Hartley returning as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who has an innate talent for tracking down people. He makes a living taking odd cases that usually involve missing persons.

As seen in the first half of Season 2, Colter crisscrossed North America, working with all sorts of people to solve all sorts of cases, from a missing family in the backwoods of Arkansas, missing campers, a lost dog, a "ghost," and more. Fiona Rene, Abby McEnany, and Eric Graise joined Hartley in the cast list.

Trending

When is the rest of Tracker Season 2 going to release?

As mentioned earlier, Tracker Season 2 already released the first eight episodes of the season. As Season 2 includes a total of 22 episodes, compared to the 13 episodes of Tracker Season 1, there are still 14 episodes left in the season. The release time can vary from episode to episode, but the upcoming Episode 9 is slated to air at 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time, per CBS.

Here's when the rest of the season airs on television and streaming platforms:

Episode Release Date Season 2, Episode 9 Sunday, February 16, 2025 Season 2, Episode 10 Sunday, February 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 11 Sunday, March 2, 2025 Season 2, Episode 12 Sunday, March 9, 2025 Season 2, Episode 13 Sunday, March 16, 2025 Season 2, Episode 14 Sunday, March 23, 2025 Season 2, Episode 15 Sunday, March 30, 2025 Season 2, Episode 16 Sunday, April 6, 2025 Season 2, Episode 17 Sunday, April 13, 2025 Season 2, Episode 18 Sunday, April 20, 2025 Season 2, Episode 19 Sunday, April 27, 2025 Season 2, Episode 20 Sunday, May 4, 2025 Season 2, Episode 21 Sunday, May 11, 2025 Season 2, Episode 22 Sunday, May 18, 2025

What is Tracker Season 2 all about?

Season 2 of Tracker will see Colter Shaw and the rest of the team—Reenie, Velma, and Camille—back to the nitty-gritty action of finding missing people and sometimes people's best friends, too. Per CBS' synopsis, Colter will return as the lone-wolf survivalist who "uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards" in the process, and "he will stop at nothing to get the job done."

In the last episode of the first half of the season, Episode 8, titled The Night Movers, Colter was tasked to track down a "ghost." However, in the upcoming Episode 9, The Disciple, he will be working with a retired cop to track down a serial killer. The next episode's synopsis reads:

"A new lead in Colter's white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton back together to track down a serial killer."

Read more: Who is Keaton in Tracker Season 2 Episode 6?

Where to watch Tracker Season 2

Like the previous episodes of the ongoing series, the rest of Tracker Season 2 will air live on CBS on the scheduled release date. It will simultaneously be available to stream live on Paramount+ with Showtime. New episodes will also be available for Paramount+ Essential subscribers to stream the next day, on Monday, after its television premiere.

Cast and characters in the series

Besides Justin Hartley as the lead star in the series, here are the rest of the cast members in recurring roles who fans can expect to see in the second season of Tracker.

Fiona Rene as Reenie Green

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin

Eric Graise as Bobby Exley

Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw

Floriana Lima as Camille Picket

Enuka Okuma as US Marshal Jenny Martinez

April Parker Jones as Dr. Blair

Sofia Pernas as Billie Matalon

Aisling Goodman as Shelby Wallace

Lee Tergesen as Ashton Shaw

Wendy Crewson as Wendy Dove Shaw

Jennifer Morrison as Lizzy

Read more: Why did Robin Weigert leave Tracker series?

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Tracker Season 2's return as the year progresses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback