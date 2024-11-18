Tracker season 2 episode 6 ending explained: Who is Keaton?

Tracker season 2 episode 6, called Trust Fall aired on CBS on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The episode was directed by Jennifer Morrison, who is known for her previous guest roles in several other shows. The episode was a blend of mystery, suspense, and emotional revelations.

This time the case was about four college friends who went missing during their hiking expedition. The episode saw Colter Shaw (played by Justin Hartley) trying to find out what happened after a camping trip went terribly wrong. The episode took viewers on an exciting journey through the Snoqualmie National Forest.

As the suspense grew, Colter unlayered the shocking truths about the group and the mystery behind their disappearance. Among the Tracker season 2 episode 6's standout moments was the introduction of Keaton (played by Brent Sexton), a retired law enforcement officer, who met Colter in the woods. Keaton's knowledge and experience with unsolved cases of a serial killer added a new twist to the investigation.

Tracker season 2 episode 6: How did Colter encounter Keaton?

Colter encounters Keaton in Tracker season 2, episode 6, as he is looking for clues in the forest about the missing hikers. Keaton appeared as an intriguing figure when Colter came across him deep in the woods. At first, they were both cautious and curious about each other.

It was clear that Keaton was not the gunman behind the mysterious gunshots Colter had been tracking. This fact impressed Keaton, who revealed that he was a former Tacoma police officer, with a passion for unsolved mysteries.

Keaton shared that he had once pursued a serial killer known for striking during rare lunar events, and the recent Super Blue Moon had drawn him back to the area. The revelation of his past obsession resonated with Colter, who mentioned his ongoing search for Gina Pickett, a case that haunted him.

Keaton offered to help by looking at the mystery with a fresh perspective, hinting at possible mentorship dynamics that could develop in future episodes. They connected over their shared experiences, especially the unsolved cases that still bothered them.

Together, they followed the sound of gunshots and found Marcus Wilson (Haig Sutherland), a survivalist who lived off the grid and considered the forest his territory. Marcus admitted to firing the shotgun and killing the Keaton’s victims but said the hikers' fight was among themselves. His information was important, leading Colter and Keaton to step in to stop further violence.

Tracker season 2 episode 6: Who is Natalie Perry?

Natalie Perry’s connection to Tracker season 2 episode 6 unraveled a tale of past mistakes and haunting guilt among the group of college friends. Colter and his tech-savvy partner Bobby (Eric Graise) gathered clues, which showed that Cooper (Andres Velez), one of the missing friends, had been sending secret payments to a woman named Natalie in Seattle.

At Colter's request, Reenie (Fiona Rene) met with Natalie and found out that her husband had died in a suspected hit-and-run accident eight years earlier. The case was never solved, but there were rumors that a group of careless college students might have been involved.

As the investigation continued, it became clear that Monica (Holly Curran), Jason (Jean-Luc Bilodeau), and Cooper were the ones who caused the accident that killed Natalie’s husband. Cooper felt very guilty and wanted to tell Natalie and her son the truth. But Monica and Jason didn’t want to face the consequences, so they planned a camping trip to silence Cooper.

The situation got tense when they found out that Cooper had an “insurance plan,” a written confession, and information about the location of the body on his laptop.

The situation took a dark turn when a confrontation in Cooper’s apartment led to Jason’s accidental death. Monica, desperate to maintain control, hit Cooper with a kettlebell and attempted to eliminate further evidence.

Colter, with Keaton’s help, stopped her plan before anyone else got hurt. Colter convinced Monica to not Cooper by telling her that she hadn’t committed any murders yet and hence the legal consequences would just be limited to her fellowship in the accident from the past.

She still had a chance for herself and her children however, the law would still punish their actions. Cooper’s part in Jason’s accidental death made it hard for him to find forgiveness, and both of them were arrested by the end.

Tracker season 2 episode 6: Peace amidst the chaos

After a day full of danger and revelations on Tracker season 2, Colter found a brief moment of solace with Reenie. She brought a bottle of champagne to his van, marking their first in-person encounter since the episode Noble Rot.

Their lighthearted conversation and clinking of mugs hinted at the evolving bond between them. Although nothing romantic happened, the mood suggested that something more could develop. This left the audience curious to see if their connection would become stronger as the season went on.

Fans of the show can watch the new episodes of Tracker season 2 on CBS and Paramount+.

