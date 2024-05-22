Tracker season 2: Everything we know so far

In March 2024, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Tracker season 2 was underway. The renewal confirmation came ahead of the premiere of the show's fifth episode and a day after the release of its fourth episode.

Reisenbach cited that the impetus behind the show's early renewal was its high ratings and massive viewership base. She told The Hollywood Reporter:

"Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going."

Expressing her gratitude, she added:

"We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

Disclaimer: This article comprises spoilers for Tracker season 1 episode 13.

When will Tracker season 2 be released?

As of now, a release date for Tracker season 2 has not been set. However, based on information shared by The Hollywood Reporter, the hit show's second season can be expected to be a part of CBS's 2024-25 broadcast cycle. This means that fans of the show might have to wait for approximately a year until new episodes of the show are released.

Who will be in the cast of Tracker season 2?

Justin Hartley is expected to return as Colter Shaw in Tracker season 2. He will reprise his role of a tracker and survivalist working for organizations and individuals in return for money.

Others expected to reprise their roles in the second installment of the hit series include Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin, Eric Graise as Bobby Exley, Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin, and Fiona Rene as Reenie Greene. However, the same has not been confirmed yet.

Several guest stars who featured in Tracker season 1 are also expected to return for season 2. These include the likes of Jensen Ackles as Russell Shaw (Colter's older brother), Jennifer Morrison as Lizzy Hawking (Colter's family friend), and Melissa Roxburgh as Dory (Colter's younger sister).

What happened in the concluding episode of Tracker season 1?

A shocking revelation was made in the concluding episode of Tracker season 1 which left Colter Shaw shaken to his core. While tracking Lizzy Hawking's daughter, Katie, Colter learned several things from her about his family which had remained hidden till then.

From Lizzy, who was Colter's family friend, he learned that Lizzy's mother and his father were having an affair. He also learned that his father had left behind a collection of documents with Lizzy's mother just before he had died. These documents were then passed on to Dory, Colter's younger sister, by Lizzy, following her mother's death.

The revelation raised questions in the mind of Colter as he had no knowledge about the documents until then. This gave him the impression that his sister was hiding something from him. This also made him think that his brother Russell had no part in the death of their father and that other people had clear motives for killing him.

Keep watching this space for the latest updates regarding Tracker season 2.