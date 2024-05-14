Days of Our Lives fame Jensen Ackles to make his debut in the Tracker series

Famous for his role in the TV series Supernatural, actor Jensen Ackles landed his initial series regular role on Days of Our Lives. He is now going to show up in the CBS drama Tracker. Fans are excited to see him play Russell Shaw, the long-lost brother of Colter Shaw, who is portrayed by Justin Hartley.

Justin Hartley and Jensen Ackles hadn't worked together before landing roles on the CBS drama Tracker. Despite their long careers in entertainment, they hadn't crossed paths until Hartley brought Ackles on board to play Russell Shaw in season 1 of the show.

With his loyal fan following and track record of giving great performances, Ackles joiningTracker is bound to get fans pumped as they watch the Shaw siblings' relationship evolve on screen.

Jensen Ackles' debut role and impact in the Tracker series

Jensen Ackles popped up on the CBS show Tracker as Russell Shaw. In Season 1, Episode 12, called Off the Books, fans saw the Shaw brothers reunite after 20 years because of some new information about their dad's passing. A fun fact is that there was a sly nod to Ackles' famous role as Dean Winchester in Supernatural in this episode that aired right before the Season 1 finale.

According to Soaps She Knows, lead actor and executive producer of Tracker, Hartley said:

"We built this whole thing up. It’s important that we get somebody in there that is just a juggernaut. Somebody that you would believe because he’s gonna go toe-to-toe with Colter, in a good or bad way, and that you also believe is his brother."

He added,

"And I just thought Jensen Ackles would be perfect for it."

Russell gave a little nod and patted a Chevy Impala, reminding everyone of his character Dean's car, "Baby," from Supernatural. It shows how Ackles is connected to his past character. Ackles' role as Russell Shaw delves into the relationship between the Shaw siblings and their history.

Season 2 of Tracker is on the way, and it looks like Ackles will be back, along with actresses Melissa Roxburgh and Sofia Pernas. The show is picking up where it left off with some great actors and compelling storylines. Justin Hartley knew what he was doing when he cast Ackles as Colter's brother, setting the stage for some exciting character development and storytelling in the upcoming episodes.

Jensen Ackles' Days of Our Lives character and career

Jensen Ackles had also made a name for himself playing Eric Brady on Days of Our Lives. He joined the show in 1997. His performance as Eric got him three Emmy nominations in a row for Best Young Actor in a Drama Series.

About his Days of Our Lives role, Jensen Ackles told The Things in 2021,

“If I continue to stay on the show, and do more work, I know I'll have a blast doing it. But, if I decide to go out, and do other things, then I'll be happy as well.”

Ackles has some great memories from his time on Days of Our Lives, and he's thankful for all the love and support from fans. Even though there were some funny pranks and mishaps on set, being on the soap opera helped him launch his career in TV and movies. Now he's additionally known for his role as Soldier Boy in The Boys.

Tracker is streaming on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback