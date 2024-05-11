The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for the next week from May 13 to 17

Fans are in for an exciting week on The Bold and the Beautiful from May 13 to 17. The upcoming episodes are set to feature drama, romance, and unexpected twists as relationships are tested, secrets are revealed, and new alliances are formed.

The Forrester and Logan families will be seen dealing with Sheila Carter's survival next week. Deacon Sharpe will also be seen still going ahead with his wedding to Sheila, and fans are excited to see what fate has in store for him. Viewers also wonder if Will Finn's loyalty to Steffy will be challenged by his connection with Hope and if Luna Nozawa's pregnancy test will be uncovered.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week from May 13 to 17, 2024

Deacon's wedding plans and Finn's dilemma

Deacon Sharpe gears up for his wedding to Sheila Carter and asks Finn to be his best man. Hope Logan passes on the message to Finn and fills him in on Deacon's plans.

At first, Finn thinks Deacon just wants him to come to the wedding, but Hope sets the record straight and tells him Deacon wants him to be the best man. Finn has a hard time with this since he's close to Steffy and has just found out about Sheila coming back from the dead on The Bold and the Beautiful.

As fans await his decision, things are set to get even messier between Finn, Steffy, and Sheila as they plan the wedding.

Steffy's fury and Sheila's defiance

Steffy Forrester is upset about Sheila still being around and Finn's equation with her. She goes up to Sheila and tells her to stop hanging out with Finn. However, the latter does not budge, saying her bond with Finn isn't going anywhere.

Sheila is Finn's biological mom, who's keen on having a connection with him. She's rather fixated on Finn and Steffy, Finn's wife, wishes to look out for him and make sure Sheila's history and manipulations don't harm him. She's well aware that Sheila poses a threat.

This highlights how Steffy and Sheila are at each other's throats, with the latter trying to stay close to Finn and possibly wreck Steffy's marriage in the process. Things are only going to get more heated as they fight over Finn's allegiance and love.

Luna's pregnancy and Sheila's schemes

Luna Nozawa is about to find out some big news as she waits for the results of a pregnancy test with her mom, Poppy Nozawa. This could lead to a major change in Luna's life in The Bold and the Beautiful.

Meanwhile, Sheila Carter is cooking up her next plan, possibly using what she knows about Finn getting closer to Hope to get what she wants.

The pregnancy test drama and Sheila's tactics are bound to shake things up for the characters, making the upcoming week on The Bold and the Beautiful even more intense.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS, Paramount+, CBS.com, YouTube TV, or Hulu + Live TV. New episodes become available on Paramount+ the same day they air, and CBS.com releases full episodes the next day. Individuals will need a subscription to YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV to watch the latest episodes live.

