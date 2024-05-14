Tracker episode 12 ending explained: Did Colter and Russell find Doug?

Tracker episode 12 started on a bumpy note, with Colter Shaw being ghosted by his estranged brother Russell Shaw, whom he had not met for 20 years. However, as things took a turn, Russell landed at Colter’s Airstream a week later and notified him about his missing friend, Doug Thomson.

The two tried to find Doug and after going through several hurdles, managed to locate him successfully. They rescued him from the people who had held him back and took him to safety. Things were starting to look up for the Shaw brothers, but soon after Doug's rescue operation was carried out, Russell abandoned Colter and left.

Disclaimer: The following article comprises major spoilers for Tracker episode 12. Please read at your discretion.

How was Doug Thomson rescued in Tracker episode 12?

Towards the beginning of Tracker episode 12, Colter Shaw's brother, Russell Shaw, whom he had not met for several years, appeared before him after canceling previously. However, his appearance was not without purpose. As it turned out, one of Russell's closest pals in the army, Doug, was in turbulent waters since he had gone missing after being a part of the mysterious Horizon Group.

Russell wanted Colter to help him find his friend, to which he agreed. The two rummaged through several places until they finally found Doug in a small cabin in the woods. Colter wanted to leave, but Russell wanted to stay back to avenge the person who wanted to kill him.

The Shaw brothers decided to meet at a later point, but unfortunately, Russell bailed out again. Towards the end of the episode, when Colter went to visit Russell at the motel he was staying in, he found that he had vacated the place days ago.

He also found that he had left him some cash, a knife, and a note that read: "Keep this safe for me."

Why was Colter Shaw and Russell Shaw's relationship strained in Tracker season 1?

Those who have watched Tracker episode 12 already know the backstory behind Russell and Colter Shaw's strained relationship. For the longest time, Colter believed that Russell was behind their father's death and for the same reason, maintained a distance from him. Besides, their circumstances had also led to them drifting apart over time.

But in Tracker episode 12, Russell revealed his part of the truth by saying that he was never responsible for their father's death. In his defense, he said:

"I don’t know if he fell, or if somebody else pushed him, but I do know that there was somebody else in those woods that night. Dad had enemies…. He was a crazy son of a b*tch.”

In response, Colter wondered why their mom would let him believe for so long that Russell was the reason their father was dead. Russell answered this by saying:

“I don’t know, I’d like to think that she did the best she could, but Mom had her secrets, trust me.… The man I saw in the woods the night Dad died? I’d seen him once before. I saw him talking to our mom, but when Dad died, she said it would be best if I left, and to keep quiet about what happened. She said our lives depended on it… I was a kid, so I left. Then I got a little older, and I just stayed gone."

Tracker episode 12, titled Off the Books, is currently streaming on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback