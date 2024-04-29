Tracker season 1 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

CBS premiered Tracker, an action drama series starring Justin Hartley on February 11, 2024. Besides, Hartley, the show also features prominent actors like Robin Weigert, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Abby McEnany. The show has been created by Ben H. Winters and is based on the novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver.

The first season of the show has thirteen episodes out of which ten episodes have already been released. The last three episodes will be released next month from May 5, 2024, onwards. Besides direct viewing on CBS, cable cutters can also opt for streaming options. The show is exclusively available on Paramount+.

According to IMDb, the synopsis for the show is:

"Colter Shaw travels the country in his old-school RV, helping police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons--until his latest case changes everything."

Disclaimer: The following article comprises spoilers. Please read at your discretion.

The complete release schedule for Tracker season 1

As mentioned previously, ten episodes of Tracker season 1 have already been released on CBS and Paramount +. However, three more episodes of the show are still awaiting release. Here is the complete list of episodes for the show:

Episode Number Episode Name Release date/Day Release Time 1 Klamath Falls

February 11, 2024/Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 2 Missoula February 18, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 3 Springland February 25, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 4 Mt. Shasta March 3, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 5 St. Louis March 17, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 6 Lexington March 24, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 7 Chicago March 31, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 8 Camden April 14, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 9 Aurora April 21, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 10 Into the Wild April 28, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 11 Beyond the Campus Walls May 5, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 12 Off the Books May 12, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST 13 The Storm May 19, 2024/ Sunday 21: 00 hrs/EST

According to the table above, the next episode of the show awaiting release is episode 11 titled Beyond the Campus Walls. IMDb states that the upcoming episode will chronicle the following plot:

"When a grad student goes missing after a house party, Colter discovers a trail of explicit photos and messages that lead him to uncover a dangerous conspiracy on campus."

How have the audiences received season 1 of Tracker?

As per the TV Insider Tracker is currently the number one show on television. In February it was also the number-one show on Paramount+. Moreover, the same source also claims that the premiere episode of the show was watched by approximately 30 million people across multiple platforms. Furthermore, the show reportedly has an approximately average viewership of 16 million across several platforms.

On the popular review platform, Rotten Tomatoes the first season of the show has been reviewed fresh at 88% percent. Terry Terrones from the Paste Magazine shared their views on the show:

"While the series has some minor issues, Tracker is addictively entertaining. A charismatic lead, plenty of adventure, hints at unrevealed secrets, and an appealing supporting cast make this yet another satisfying CBS crime drama."

That being said, not all reviews of the show were positive. Some even dissed the series on multiple grounds. Fletcher Peters from The Daily Beast wrote:

"Thanks to his off-the-grid upbringing, Colter has the ability to find nearly any missing person and rescue them from danger. The only thing Colter can’t save? His own show, which continually struggles to stay afloat."

Will Tracker be returning for a second season?

Following the success of the series, it was announced by CBS that Tracker would be returning for a second season. The announcement was made in March 2024, when the show had premiered only four episodes of the show. Following the news of the show's renewal, Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement:

"Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going. We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week.”

The next episode of the show will be released on Sunday, May 5, 2024.