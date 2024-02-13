Tracker Season 1: Full cast and character list revealed

Tracker Season 1, the new drama show from CBS, premiered on February 11, 2024, right after Super Bowl LIX. Starring Justin Hartley, the show introduces viewers to Colter Shaw, a rugged adventurer exploring America in search of bounties.

Tracker Season 1 is about Shaw using his tracking skills to help law enforcement and regular folks solve mysteries and find missing people, all based on Jeffrey Deaver's popular book series, The Never Game.

With Hartley leading the way, the rest of the crew includes Fiona Rene, Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, and Eric Graise, all bringing their unique skills to make the series even better. Fans can now check out more details on the cast below.

Full list of the cast and their characters on CBS' Tracker Season 1

Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw

Justin Hartley on the show (Images via CBS)

Taking on the role of the mysterious Colter Shaw is none other than Justin Hartley, who fans may know from his impressive work in The Young and the Restless, Passions, Smallville, and This Is Us.

Playing Colter Shaw, Hartley brings a laid-back "lone-wolf survivalist" vibe to Tracker Season 1. He has a talent for cracking mysteries and solving tricky cases with his top-notch tracking abilities.

Fiona Rene as Reenie Green

Fiona Rene on the show (Images via CBS)

Fiona Rene, who starred in Fire Country and the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot on Prime Video, plays the character of Reenie Green. Reenie, a legal expert from England, brings a lot to Shaw's investigations.

She's a huge help and brings a lot of valuable input to Shaw's investigations. Rene's performance adds a whole new level of depth to Tracker Season 1, making it more captivating.

Robin Weigert as Teddi Bruin

Robin Weigert (R) on the show (Image via CBS)

Emmy nominee Robin Weigert plays Teddi Bruin, one of Shaw's handlers who's in charge of setting up his missions and helping him with his investigations. Weigert brings serious talent to the table.

She has been in shows like FX's American Horror Story. Weigert also makes appearances in other hit TV series. Her performance as Teddi Bruin adds depth to Tracker Season 1.

Abby McEnany as Velma Bruin

Abby McEnany (L) on the show (Image via CBS)

Abby McEnany, the comedian and actress, nails it as Velma Bruin on the show. She brings the character to life and plays one of Shaw's adult handlers. Velma has a major impact on Shaw's investigation journey.

McEnany, who's known for her work on Max's And Just Like That, brings a lot of warmth and resilience to Velma's character. She's always there for Shaw, no matter what obstacles they come across.

Eric Graise as Bobby Exley

Eric Graise in a still from Tracker Season 1 (Image via CBS)

Actor Eric Graise plays the character Bobby Exley, who is a tech wiz. Bobby helps Shaw with his investigations by giving him some important leads using his expertise.

Graise, being a double amputee himself, really brings something special to his performance. He breaks the mold and inspires everyone with his strength and talent on Tracker Season 1.

Additional cast members and their characters in Tracker Season 1

The main actor, Hartley, will be joined by a talented group of actors who will bring authenticity and complexity to their roles. Here is a list of them:

Nicole Anthony assumes the character of Ms. Hicks

Oscar Chark takes on the role of Craig Riley

Aggie Bell embodies the character Dorian

Chris Casson brings Tony to life.

Anja Savcic portrays Kira Stine

Final thoughts

Tracker is set to keep fans hooked with its diverse ensemble and their performances. The show gives an immersive experience filled with suspense, mystery, and unexpected turns. As viewers follow Colter Shaw and his crew on their thrilling adventure, they get captivated by the mysteries that unfold.

After debuting right after the Super Bowl, Tracker Season 1 is on every Thursday at 10 p.m. ET, and fans can stream the episodes on Paramount+ the next day.

