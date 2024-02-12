Tracker season 1: Release date and time in all regions explored 

Tracker season 1, the new action drama with Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, is going to be on CBS starting Sunday, February 11, 2024, at 10 PM ET/PT. But the exact time depends on when the Super Bowl game before it ends.

After the premiere, Tracker will start airing regularly on Thursdays at 10 PM ET. CBS is giving Tracker season 1 the post-Super Bowl slot, which shows that they believe the show has what it takes to keep people hooked.

It is a series that's inspired by Jeffery Deaver's novel The Never Game. It's about Colter Shaw, a pro at tracking who uses his skills to crack mysteries and help out the cops. Viewers need to get ready for a thrilling story packed with suspense, intrigue, and all the ups and downs of Shaw's adventure.

Full list of the release date and time for Tracker season 1

The first episode of Tracker season 1, titled Klamath Falls will be released after the Super Bowl game on February 11, 2024. The exact time will depend on how long the game lasts, so viewers can expect it to start right after the game ends.

Here is a list of all release dates by episode:

Episode No. Title Original Air Date 1 Klamath Falls February 11, 2024 2 Missoula February 18, 2024 3 Springland February 25, 2024 4 Mt. Shasta March 3, 2024

Regarding the times when the last three episodes will be dropped, here's a table to break it down:

Episode No. Title Release Time (ET) Release Time (CT) Release Time (MT) Release Time (PT) 2 Missoula 10:00 PM 9:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 PM 3 Springland 10:00 PM 9:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 PM 4 Mt. Shasta 10:00 PM 9:00 PM 8:00 PM 7:00 PM

Exploring the cast of the CBS show Tracker season 1

Tracker season 1 is led by Justin Hartley. He plays Colter Shaw, a survivalist known for his amazing tracking abilities. Robin Weigert and Abby McEnany play Teddi Bruin and Velma Bruin, Shaw's loyal partners in crime.

Eric Graise plays the role of Bob Exley, a hacker who knows his way around technology, while Fiona Rene takes on the character of Reenie Greene, a lawyer who has a complicated past with Shaw.

Mary McDonnell brings emotional depth to the story as Mary Dove Shaw. Lee Tergesen, Oscar Chark, Nicole Anthony, and Matthew Nelson-Mahood are part of the cast. They all contribute to the complex mix of characters in the crime series.

Is the new show Tracker based on a book?

Tracker Season 1, the crime thriller series on CBS, is based on Jeffery Deaver's novel The Never Game, as mentioned before. This show follows the first book in the Colter Shaw series, which is a set of four novels written by Deaver.

Tracker is a TV series that takes fans on an exciting adventure with the tough and resourceful Colter Shaw, played by Justin Hartley. Shaw is a known survivalist who goes on an expedition across America, using his tracking skills to help people and chase after big rewards.

Fans see Fiona Rene and Hartley, who bring their own charm and acting skills to the show. The same is true for Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, and Mary McDonnell. Shaw is on a mission to discover what happened to people who have disappeared throughout the country.

Final thoughts

Tracker is a show that will keep fans on the edge of their seat with lots of mysteries and surprises. Catch Tracker season 1 on CBS and stream it on the CBS app, Paramount+, Vudu, Plex, Tubi TV, and Freevee for an immersive viewing experience.

