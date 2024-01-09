Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas' relationship timeline explored

Sofia Pernas starred with Justin Hartley in the American television soap opera, The Young and the Restless. The onscreen couple's real-life romance started budding in June 2020, and they married in May 2021. Hartley split with his ex-wife, the Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause, in 2019.

Talking to The Entertainment Tonight a few months after marrying Sofia, Hartley was all praise and very much in love. He said:

"She's wonderful. She's the sweetest, smartest, most beautiful woman I've ever met."

Following their marriage, the couple walked the red carpet together at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, and recently, during the Golden Globes 2024, they were spotted kissing as they posed on the red carpet.

From their romantic involvement to their marriage to their social media posts, here's everything you need to know about the two.

April 2015: Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley star on The Young and the Restless

Hartley and Pernas in The Young and the Restless (Image via entertainmenttonight@Instagram)

After joining The Young and the Restless in 2015, Pernas portrayed Hartley's romantic interest on screen for over a year. In 2016, Hartley left the show to join the cast of This Is Us. That same year, Pernas left The Young and the Restless and made appearances in the television shows Jane the Virgin, The Brave, and Blood & Treasure.

June 2020: Sofia Pernas starts dating Justin Hartley

Love birds, Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas (Image via justinhartley@Instagram)

According to PEOPLE's inside source, Sofia and Justin had been dating for weeks and were often seen at the latter's house. The source told PEOPLE:

"They were first linked a week earlier, when TMZ published photos of the pair sharing a kiss outside a Los Angeles doctor's office.

Revealing more details, the insider said:

"She was very much a doting girlfriend. She dropped him off in the morning and returned to pick him up a few hours later. She helped him into the car and had a cold drink for him. They returned to his house and were there the whole weekend together."

August 9, 2020: Sofia and Justin dropped a hint about their relationship on Instagram

Justin's post captioned the same as Sofia's Instagram story (Image via justinhartley@Instagram)

Three months after their alleged linkup, the couple posted on Instagram - Sofia Pernas in her story and Justin Hartley in a post.

Pernas' story was a picture of a man relaxing on a marble countertop with an iced drink and a cigar in his hands posted by Pernas on her Instagram Story. She captioned it, "Easy like Sunday mornin."

A few hours later, Hartley shared a picture of himself with a dog in a pool. He captioned the picture with almost the same words as Pernas' caption, "Paisley like Sunday mornin."

December 31, 2020: Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley go official on Instagram

Sofia and Justin snuggled together (Image via justinhartley@Instagram)

After posting many selfies during the COVID-19 quarantine period, the couple posted a black and white photo of both sitting in the kitchen, ready to welcome the New Year 2021.

May 2021: Marriage rumors, Red Carpet debut as a couple, and confirmation

At the MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet (Image via vandypop@Instagram)

Early in May, rumors about the couple's potential marriage started to circulate after they were photographed together on a Malibu beach, each with bands on their left hand, as shown in pictures on Page Six.

On May 16, Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley were seen together at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Red Carpet, posing for the paps with clearly visible rings on their wedding fingers.

The duo had recently married, a source confirmed to PEOPLE the day following their Red carpet appearance. This happened after Hartley and his ex-wife, Chrishell Stause, finalized their divorce.

September 19, 2021: Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas in their first public appearance post-marriage

Couple's first public appearance (Image via justinhartley@Instagram)

Attending the Television Academy's Reception to commemorate the 73rd Emmy Award nominees was one of the couple's first public appearances since their confirmed wedding. The two dressed in complimentary blue ensembles for the occasion.

January 29, 2023, Sofia Pernas wishes hubby Justin Hartley

Sofia Pernas shared their photos and wished hubby Justin on his 46th birthday in an Instagram post. She captioned the post with the following words:

"Happy Birthday to this stud of a husband - a man who says hell yes to a pink suit and cannonballs into every adventure we have together. Thank you for loving me like you do, and being everything I could've wished for in a partner and then some. Here's to you!"

January 7, 2024: Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley at the Golden Globes 2024

At the Golden Globes in 2024, the couple kissed on the red carpet. Hartley was handsome as ever in a camel-colored suit, while Pernas stood out in a champagne-colored tulle gown by Pamella Roland.

Hartley was one of the presenters at the Golden Globes 2024, along with the American model and actress Hunter Schafer.

Sofia Pernas and Justin Hartley have had a beautiful married life since they shared their vows in May 2021. They've been regularly posting on their respective social media handles and giving major couple goals ever since.