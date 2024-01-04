How to watch Golden Globes 2024 online: All streaming details explored

The highly anticipated Golden Globes 2024 will mark the 81st iteration of the presentation, which honors the greatest in American television and motion pictures from 2023. The event honors excellence in television and film, although it does not give special recognition to most behind-the-scenes professions like editing or cinematography.

They also distinguish between other cinema genres, praising the best comedies and musicals separately from the best tragedies.

Produced by Ricky Kirshner, Glenn Weiss, and Dick Clark Productions, the Golden Globes 2024 is scheduled for January 7, 2024, at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. Read on to know all about the streaming details for the upcoming awards ceremony.

Golden Globes 2024: Streaming details explored

There is still time to learn about this year's film candidates before the 2024 Golden Globes take place this weekend. The 81st annual awards ceremony, which comedian Jo Koy will host, will be streamed concurrently on Paramount+ and Showtime on Sunday, January 7, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS.

The complete streaming details for Golden Globes 2024 are:

1) Paramount+: This year, the simplest method to watch the Golden Globes online is via Paramount+, as all subscribers will be able to watch the ceremony live. For just $5.99 a month, subscribers can enjoy the NFL on CBS and the UEFA Champions League, as well as 24/7 live news from CBS, with the Paramount+ Essential package.

2) Hulu: Live TV is available on Hulu when it is purchased with Disney+ and ESPN packages. The package covers everything available in Hulu and Disney+'s standard plans for $76 per month. This includes access to CBS, where subscribers can stream the Golden Globes 2024 live.

3) fuboTV: Getting a live TV streaming service with CBS on its list is another way to watch the Golden Globes online this year. One such streamer is fuboTV, which offers more than 200 live channels overall in addition to CBS for the Golden Globes. The best part is that fuboTV offers a complimentary seven-day trial for fans to watch the Golden Globes. FuboTV is available for $74.99 a month after the free trial.

4) DirecTV Stream: Another convenient method to watch the Golden Globes 2024 online is with DirecTV Stream, which also provides live access to CBS. A DirecTV Stream subscription first costs $69.98 per month before going up to $94.98 per month.

Where is the Golden Globes 2024 taking place?

This year's Golden Globes will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, January 7, 2024, in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. Since 1961, the event has been hosted at the Beverly Hilton, which first opened its doors in 1955 and is located where Wilshire and Santa Monica Boulevards meet.

Jo Koy, a comedian, will present the 81st Golden Globe Awards. The comedian's fans are ecstatic that he will be hosting the ceremony since it marks a significant turning point in his successful career. On January 7, they hope to witness his signature energy and comedy.

The first award event of 2024, the Golden Globe Awards, promises to kick off the year in style. Stay tuned as the event will be available for streaming live on Paramount+ and CBS on January 7, 2024.