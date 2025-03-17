Law and Order Season 24 Episode 16: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Law and Order Season 24 Episode 16, will premiere on March 20, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will focus on a unique case that will require Lt. Jessica Brady to get in touch with someone from her past.

Law and Order Season 24 premiered on October 3, 2024. The current season saw a major addition to the cast, with Maura Tierney's Lt. Jessica Brady taking over from Camryn Manheim's Kate Dixon. The cast members reprising their roles are Tony Goldwyn, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, Reid Scott, and Mehcad Brooks.

When will Law and Order Season 24 Episode 16 be released?

As stated above, Law and Order Season 24 Episode 16 titled Folk Hero, will be released on Thursday, March 20, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, release timings vary in various regions. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 20, 2025 5 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 20, 2025 6 pm Central Standard Time (CST) March 20, 2025 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 20, 2025 8 pm

Where to watch Law and Order Season 24 Episode 16?

Law and Order Season 24 Episode 16 will air on NBC this Thursday at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available on NBC's streaming channel, Peacock, the next day after it airs.

Peacock offers two subscription plans for new and retuning customers. Peacock Premium can be purchased for $7.99/month and Peacock Premium Plus is priced at $13.99/month. The episode can also be watched with a subscription to live streaming platforms like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV.

A brief recap of Law and Order Season 24 Episode 15

Law and Order Season 24 Episode 15 introduces DA Baxter's new love interest. Attorney Kate Norris makes her appearance as Baxter's girlfriend in this episode. She is also the defense attorney in the case that the Law and Order team tackles this week.

The victim this week is an up-and-coming politician. Shaw and Riley try their best to catch the culprit behind the murder. Baxter confesses to Price that he is seeing Kate, and Price points out that it is a conflict of interest in the case.

Fans get a glimpse of Baxter's personal life as he shares romantic moments with Kate. However, Kate has her own methods when it comes to defending her clients. Even though Baxter recuses himself from the case, his personal and professional lives get entangled in Episode 15.

Preview of Law and Order Season 24 Episode 16

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"When a murder suspect becomes an underground hero, Brady seeks help from a former colleague to track down a culprit who seems to be in multiple locations; Baxter, Price and Maroun disagree on the best way forward when public interest heightens."

Lt. Jessica Brady will be at the center of the action in the upcoming episode. Fans will get a glimpse into the newest member's past life, as the murder investigation will make her connect with a former colleague.

Meanwhile, the Attorneys will have a disagreement of their own. Baxter, Price and Maroun will clash on finding the best way to ensure justice. As the suspect in this episode is an underground hero, the Law and Order team will struggle to solve the case while dealing with the public.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order Season 24.

