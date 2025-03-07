Why was there no new episode of Law and Order season 24 tonight (Mar 6, 2025)? Explained

Dick Wolf's Law and Order season 24 took a brief break on March 6, 2025, and fans were surprised to find it missing from NBC’s Thursday lineup. Instead of the ongoing legal drama, the network aired a re-run of one of its latest shows, Suits LA. However, viewers will not have to wait long for a new episode, as Law and Order season 24 episode 15 will be released on March 13, 2025.

Law and Order season 24 premiered on October 3, 2024. The series went on a fall break in November and returned on the channel in January. This week marks the second hiatus of the show in 2025, after previously going on a break in the first week of February. NBC has not given an official reason for the schedule change, but it can be speculated that network scheduling strategies might have a part to play in the programming.

NBC aired a re-run of Suits LA on March 6, 2025

As stated above, Law and Order season 24 did not air a new episode on March 6, 2025. Instead of the police procedural show, NBC aired a re-run of its latest release, Suits LA. Suits LA is a spinoff of the original Suits series, premiering on February 23, 2025. This deviation from its regular programming left many viewers wondering why the network opted for a repeat rather than continuing the season as scheduled.

This might be a strategic decision by the network to maximize viewership and gain an audience for one of its fresh shows. Another probable reason can be the return of major ABC shows this week, and NBC might have wanted to avoid the clash.

This is not an uncommon practice for television networks, who often adjust their programming for special events such as sports championships, political debates, or breaking news. Production delays can also cause temporary gaps in a show's release schedule. In addition to this, networks plan brief hiatuses to make sure that the last episode falls in May, which is the typical month for season finales.

Law and Order season 24 returns on March 13, 2025

As stated above, Law and Order season 24 episode 15, titled Crossing Lines, will be released on NBC on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time. The logline of the episode reads,

"When an up-and-coming politician is found dead, Shaw and Riley untangle the victim's personal life to identify a suspect; Baxter recuses himself to help Price make the case."

The opening of the upcoming episode's trailer reveals that DA Baxter is dating Attorney Kate Norris, who is also the defense lawyer in the murder case. As the team tries to bring the culprit to justice, Baxter struggles with balancing his personal and professional life.

Price points out that his involvement with Norris is a conflict of interest, and Price is not pleased with the fact that she threatened the eyewitness. As Price and Baxter try to work through the best possible scenario to ensure justice, viewers can expect changing dynamics and tangled relations in Law and Order season 24. Showrunner Rick Eid talked to NBC Insider on March 6, before the season premiere, about his vision. He said:

"Something we're sort of emphasizing this year is trying to learn more about some of our characters. It's still Dick Wolf's Law and Order, and there's still compelling, topical cases every week and ethical and moral dilemmas every week, but I think that we're trying, on certain episodes, to dig just a little bit deeper into who our people are and see how their personal lives intersect with their professional lives."

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order season 24.

