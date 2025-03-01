Law and Order season 24 episode 14 recap: An actor’s homicide leads Shaw to an old friend

NBC's Law and Order season 24 episode 14, titled A Price to Pay, premiered on February 27, 2025. The latest episode of the police procedural drama focuses on the murder case of a high-profile actor, with experimental drugs playing a part in the crime. Fans also get a glimpse into Shaw's past in this episode, as his old mentor becomes entangled in the case.

In Law and Order season 24 episode 14, a celebrated actor is found murdered in his apartment, and the trail of evidence leads the detectives to a ring of illegal drug deals and a secret rehab program. The investigation takes an unexpected turn when Detective Jalen Shaw's old mentor from his NYPD days gets involved in the case.

The man, named Darryl Moore, is a key witness in the case, but the testimony can jeopardize his life and career. Towards the end, Shaw chooses to honor his personal ties over the case, and this comes in the way of justice in Law and Order season 24 episode 14.

Law and Order season 24 episode 14: A high-profile homicide case brings Shaw face-to-face with an old friend

In Law and Order season 24 episode 14, the detectives investigate the death of Oscar-nominated actor Johnny Colvin, who is found murdered in his apartment. The case initially seems open-and-shut when it is revealed that Colvin has a stalker who was following him the night of the murder.

However, when the stalker is questioned, she says that Colvin called her to his apartment that night, and they talked about Colvin's ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend's interrogation uncovers that Colvin was running an off-the-books rehab from his home, offering ketamine as a so-called cure for addiction.

Colvin's rehab is an open secret, and many influential people are a part of it. The team then goes after Colvin's assistant, Casey, who is trying to flee the city. After she is detained, she gives the cops the address of the doctor who prescribed illegal ketamine.

The doctor named Neagle is a drug addict himself, and he is arrested after a sting operation. In exchange for a deal, he gives up the name of the distributor who sold the ketamine to Colvin. Neagle also reveals that Colvin had a big unpaid bill with the distributor, and that is likely the reason he is killed in Law and Order season 24 episode 14.

The name of the distributor is Mother K, aka Diane Oliver. Shaw discovers that a key witness and client of Diane is Darryl Moore, a former NYPD officer who once mentored Shaw before leaving to enlist in the Marines.

Moore is the only one who can tie the murder to Diane, as Neagle kills himself and the police have no other evidence against her.

However, Darryl is now a decorated soldier, and the revelation could destroy his career and livelihood.

Shaw’s personal ties complicate the fight for justice in Law and Order season 24 episode 14

With no other leads in Law and Order season 24 episode 14, the District Attorneys pressure Moore to testify against Diane. For Moore, doing this means risking everything: his military career, pension, and home.

He insists that ketamine is the only thing helping him cope with his PTSD, but this revelation would lead to a dishonorable discharge. This conflict puts a strain on Shaw, who is torn between his duty as an officer and his loyalty to an old friend.

Before the trial, Moore takes a sudden overseas posting to Japan with his family, effectively removing himself from the case. Shaw refuses to force his friend into testifying, and he might have had a hand in Moore's posting. Moore's departure leaves the prosecution scrambling, and without a key witness, their case against Diane weakens.

As a last resort, the Attorneys offer her a deal. She is tried for the ketamine business and receives ten years, likely serving six. It’s not the justice they hoped for, but with no solid proof, it’s the best the team can do in Law and Order season 24 episode 14.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order season 24 episode 14.

