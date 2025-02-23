What role does Hugh Dancy play in Law & Order? Everything to know

Law & Order is an American legal and police procedural drama that premiered in 1990. The show is presented in two segments. One part shows the New York City Police Department solving crimes, while at the same time, the second one showcases legal action taken by the District Attorney's office in Manhattan.

Ad

British actor Hugh Dancy joined Law & Order as Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price. His role is to prosecute cases and resolve accompanying legal disputes. He is highly opposed to the death penalty and has collaborated with the Innocence Project.

Hugh Dancy plays Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price in Law & Order

Hugh Dancy (Image via Instagram/@hugh_dancy)

Hugh Dancy portrays Executive Assistant District Attorney Nolan Price in Law & Order, who joined the show in season 21 episode 1, titled The Right Thing, which premiered on February 24, 2022. Price was formerly a defense attorney before shifting his role.

Ad

Trending

During his time in office, Price tackled cases that challenged his legal skills and beliefs. In Law & Order, season 22 episode 15, titled Fear and Loathing, Price faced a case involving a challenging hate crime.

Ad

In season 23 episode 12, titled No Good Deed, Nolan Price found the body of someone he knew. Despite his personal connection, he took on the case. In Law & Order season 24, he grappled with the decision to charge a suspect for murder when the victim was still on life support.

In episode 11 of the same season, Price also faced other issues. The decline of his father’s health put strain on family relationships. His brother, Thomas, played by Justin Chatwin, strongly believed in comfort care. Price’s reluctance to accept his father’s suffering created conflict.

Ad

Hugh Dancy's early life and career

Hugh Dancy was born in Staffordshire, England, on June 19, 1975. His interest in acting developed at Winchester College, where he participated in school plays. He graduated in English Literature and Language from Oxford University.

Dancy debuted his acting career with a role on the British television series Dangerfield (1995), followed by Trial & Retribution (1997). He played the titular character in the BBC's adaptation, Daniel Deronda (2002). He also made his film debut as D'Artagnan in Young Blades, and worked with Ridley Scott in Black Hawk Down as Medic Kurt Schmid.

Ad

Ad

Dancy was known for his role as Prince Charmont in Ella Enchanted (2004), before joining Law & Order. His also portrayed Sir Galahad in King Arthur in 2004 and Will Graham in Hannibal from 2013 to 2015.

Hugh Dancy's perspective on his role

In an interview with TV Insider on January 30, 2025, Hugh Dancy opened up about his role as Nolan Price. He highlighted the show's attempts to explore more personal elements in its set framework by saying:

Ad

"There may be a slight shift within the show to attempt to stay within the framework that everyone is used to... but find ways within that to open it up a bit more personally."

Dancy also reflected on Price's reserved nature and the challenges of balancing personal and professional spheres. He stated:

"I believe that Price is already a fairly zipped-up character, so it was logical to me that he would struggle along these lines of a work-life balance, and that was relatable."

Ad

He continued:

"I think we have all been in a scenario where we are grappling with an issue at home, and then we have to go to work, and you are attempting to contain those two elements from overlapping as much as possible."

New episodes of Law & Order air every Thursday on NBC at 8 pm ET and can be streamed on the Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback