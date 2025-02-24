Law & Order Season 24 Episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Law & Order Season 24 Episode 14 titled A Price to Pay will premiere on February 27, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will focus on the murder case of an actor, with experimental drugs playing a part in the crime. In Episode 14, viewers will also get an insight into Shaw's past, as his old mentor will play a central role in the case.

Law & Order returned for its 24th season on October 3, 2024, on NBC. This season introduces a major cast change, with Maura Tierney joining as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, succeeding Camryn Manheim's Lieutenant Kate Dixon. The returning cast members are Reid Scott, Mehcad Brooks, Odelya Halevi, Tony Goldwyn, and Hugh Dancy.

When will Law & Order Season 24 Episode 14 be released?

Still from the show (Image via X/@lawandordertv)

As stated above, Law & Order Season 24 Episode 14 will be released on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, release timings vary in various regions. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 27, 2025 5:00 pm Mountain Standard Time February 27, 2025 6:00 pm Central Standard Time February 27, 2025 7:00 pm Eastern Standard Time February 27, 2025 8:00 pm

Where to watch Law & Order Season 24 Episode 14?

Law & Order Season 24 Episode 14 is all set to air this Thursday on NBC at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available to stream on Peacock Premium the following day. Select episodes can also be purchased on platforms like Apple TV and Microsoft Store.

Apart from cable TV, NBC can be accessed through live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV. Streaming availability varies on different platforms, so it is advised to check the specific options.

A brief recap of Law & Order Season 24 Episode 13

In Law & Order Season 24 Episode 13, detectives investigate the murder of Eli Freeman, an introverted lawyer found dead in his apartment after a wellness check. The team starts looking for any information on Eli's past, and after talking to his ex-girlfriend, finds out that he was involved with a woman named Martha.

While digging deeper, they discover that Eli was born Elijah Penner and had severed ties with the Baylor Church, a strict religious community. Martha is from the same community, and she becomes central to the case. Martha's interrogation reveals that she was having a secret affair with Eli while being engaged to Jake Albrecht, another church member.

The detectives put Martha and Jake in a confession room together, and Jake admits he knows about the affair, and killed Eli in a fit of jealousy. However, Jake’s confession is thrown out due to his status as a pastor, and the church members shield him, with key witnesses refusing to testify.

However, prosecutors learn that Martha is pregnant with Eli’s child, and they use this information to pressure Jake into taking a plea deal. Jake still loves Martha, and to save her reputation, agrees to the deal, bringing an end to Law & Order Season 24 Episode 13.

Preview of Law & Order Season 24 Episode 14

The logline of Law & Order Season 24 Episode 14 reads:

"An actor's foray into experimental drug therapy leads to his murder; Shaw reconnects with a mentor who may hold the key to identifying a suspect."

In the trailer for the episode, the victim's body is lying on the floor of a house, and Shaw is heard saying, "The only eyewitness is my old training officer." Shaw's former colleague makes it clear that he does not want to be a part of the investigation, and Shaw is seen at odds with the Attorneys on this decision.

While Shaw supports his training officer's stance, Price and Baxter want the witness to testify. Price goes as far as to threaten Shaw, saying that he could have Shaw arrested for obstructing justice. Fans can look forward to the intense and complex dynamics of the Law & Order team in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law & Order Season 24.

