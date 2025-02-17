Law and Order season 24 episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Law and Order season 24 episode 13, titled In God We Trust, will be released on February 20, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will focus on the death case of a young lawyer with a secretive past, related to a church. Price and Baxter will be at the forefront of the case, weighing out different prosecution options for the culprit.

Law and Order season 24 premiered on NBC on October 3, 2024. The ongoing season had new characters bring fresh dynamics to the series, with storylines often connecting personally to the main cast. Maura Tierney joined the series as Lieutenant Jessica Brady, succeeding Camryn Manheim's Lieutenant Kate Dixon.

When will Law and Order season 24 episode 13 be released?

Still from the show (Image via X/@lawandorderTV)

As stated above, Law and Order season 24 episode 13 titled In God We Trust will air on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, release timings vary in various regions. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 20, 2025 5:00 pm Mountain Standard Time February 20, 2025 6:00 pm Central Standard Time February 20, 2025 7:00 pm Eastern Standard Time February 20, 2025 8:00 pm

Where to watch Law and Order season 24 episode 13?

Law and Order season 24 episode 13 is scheduled to air on NBC on February 20, 2025. The episode will also be available to stream the next day on Peacock. Besides cable, live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV carry NBC.

Select episodes can also be purchased on platforms like Apple TV and Microsoft Store. Streaming availability may vary, so it is advised to check the accessible options in different regions.

A brief recap of Law and Order season 24 episode 12

In Law and Order season 24 episode 12, the NYPD team investigated the murder of 17-year-old Kaitlyn Lawson, a young model whose body was initially not identified. Upon investigation, detectives Shaw and Riley uncovered a video from Kaitlyn's boyfriend's home where she detailed years of abuse by her stepfather, Ron Lawson.

The video also revealed her mother, Michelle Burns, knew the truth but chose not to do anything. She was the one who told Ron Kaitlyn planned to upload the video, and this led to Ron murdering Kaitlyn. The team discovered Ron abused Michelle over the years.

The case became personal for ADA Samantha Maroun, who had a sister who was a victim of domestic violence. Maroun advocated for a plea deal for the mother, emphasizing that she needed support over punishment.

Maroun and Price had conflicting views, but ultimately Price decided to grant the mother a plea deal. Michelle pleaded guilty to endangering the welfare of her child and was sentenced to one year in jail, followed by probation.

Preview of Law and Order season 24 episode 13

The logline of Law and Order season 24 episode 13 reads,

"A young lawyer with a secret past is found dead; Price and Baxter debate the pros and cons of prison as a punishment versus alternative justice options."

The promotional video opens with a shot of a community in the countryside, and Baxter exclaiming, "These people live by their own rules, they consider themselves a utopian church." The scene hints that the murder of the young lawyer is connected to religious reasons, and there are secrets among the church members.

Fans can look forward to seeing how Price and Baxter negotiate the trial options and bring the culprit to justice in the upcoming episode.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order season 24.

