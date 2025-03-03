Law and Order season 24 episode 15: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Law and Order season 24 is going on a short break this week. The ongoing season of the police procedural drama returns with episode 15 on March 13, 2025, focusing on the death of an up-and-coming politician. In the episode, the detectives try to bring the culprit to justice while Baxter has a conflict of interest concerning his personal life.

Season 24 of Law and Order premiered on October 3, 2024. One of the longest-running crime dramas on television, Law and Order continues to follow its format, focusing equally on the arrest, trial, and conviction of criminals in complex cases. The cast of the current season includes Reid Scott, Mehcad Brooks, Maura Tierney, Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Tony Goldwyn.

When will Law and Order season 24 episode 15 be released?

Law and Order season 24 episode 15, titled Crossing Lines, will be released on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 8 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, release timings vary in various regions. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 13, 2025 5 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 13, 2025 6 pm Central Standard Time (CST) March 13, 2025 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 13, 2025 8 pm

Where to watch Law and Order season 24 episode 15?

Law and Order season 24 episode 15, will air on NBC next Thursday at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will also be available on Peacock the following day, March 14, 2025. Peacock currently offers two subscription options: Peacock Premium (with ads) and Peacock Premium Plus (without ads).

Another viewing option includes platforms that offer live TV with a subscription, like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and FuboTV. All previous Law and Order season 24 episodes are available on demand on Peacock.

A brief recap of Law and Order season 24 episode 14

In Law and Order season 24 episode 14, detectives solve the murder case of an Oscar-nominated actor named Johnny Colvin. It is initially suspected that his stalker played a part in the murder. However, a conversation with the stalker and Colvin's ex-girlfriend reveals that Colvin was running an off-the-books ketamine rehab from his apartment.

Following the trail, Colvin's assistant leads the detectives to Dr. Neagle, the person who prescribed illegal medication to Colvin. Neagle's interrogation discloses that Colvin owed money to a drug distributor named Mother K, aka Diane Oliver. Neagle confirms that Colvin was in Diane's debt and that she was the one behind the murder.

However, detectives can not find evidence linking Diane to the murder. The case takes a personal turn when Shaw discovers that his former mentor, Marine Darryl Moore, was one of Diane's customers and a key witness to the crime. Moore secretly uses ketamine for PTSD, and if he testifies, this secret will be out, and his career will be over.

The prosecutors want Moore to testify, but Shaw chooses his personal ties over the case, and Moore flees overseas before appearing in court. This forces the DA to cut a plea deal with Diane, and she is not convicted of the murder, serving a much shorter sentence than deserved at the end of the episode.

Preview of Law and Order season 24 episode 15

Tony Goldwyn as DA Nicholas Baxter (Image via X/@lawandordertv)

The logline of episode 15 reads,

"When an up-and-coming politician is found dead, Shaw and Riley untangle the victim's personal life to identify a suspect; Baxter recuses himself to help Price make the case."

In the trailer for the upcoming episode, Baxter reveals that he is dating Kate Norris, the defense attorney in the murder case, and Price points out that it is a conflict of interest. Price also confronts Baxter about Kate's legal methods, asserting that she threatened the eyewitness and that Price is unhappy with it.

With conflicting storylines, the episode is expected to delve deeper into the characters' changing dynamics and tangled relations.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order season 24.

