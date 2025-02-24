What time do Suits LA episodes arrive on NBC? Release timings, watch options, and more

Like the original Suits series, the spinoff Suits LA promises legal drama, workplace and industry rivalries, and romance. Following the resurgence in popularity of the OG series, the spinoff brings fans to the West Coast with a new league of cast and characters and a fresh storyline.

Ad

New episodes will air every Sunday evening, at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Time, starting February 23, 2025. The new NBC series brings Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a lawyer and co-founder of an LA law firm who focuses on entertainment clients, while his partner, Stuart Lane, deals with criminal law. However, what most would think as a bromance brewing between the two turns into rivalry after one of them betrays the other.

Ad

Trending

Aaron Korsh, the creator of the OG Suits series, serves as the writer and executive producer. The Suits LA cast also includes Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, Bryan Greenberg, Troy Winbush, and more.

Suits LA release time for all regions

Ad

Suits LA takes on a Sunday evening timeslot for its television premiere. This means new episodes will be airing every Sunday night at 6:00 pm Pacific Time or 9:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

However, the release timings can vary from region to region. The table below gives a play-by-play of the exact release days and times for when new episodes of the Suits spinoff drop in six major US time zones.

Time Zone Day Time Hawaii Standard Time Sunday 4:00 PM Alaska Standard Time Sunday 5:00 PM Pacific Standard Time Sunday 6:00 PM Mountain Standard Time Sunday 7:00 PM Central Standard Time Sunday 8:00 PM Eastern Standard Time Sunday 9:00 PM

Ad

Read more: Suits LA complete release schedule

Where to watch the series

The Suits spinoff will get its television premiere first before it arrives for fans on streaming platforms. It will first air on NBC on the scheduled release date or every Sunday evening, starting February 23, 2025, up to April 27, 2025. New episodes will then be available for streaming every Monday, one day after their NBC premiere, only on Peacock.

Ad

There will also be an encore presentation on NBC, although the schedule for the rest of the episodes is still to be determined. For the Suits LA premiere, however, the encore will be on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

While it's not necessary to watch the original Suits series to understand the premise of the spinoff, any interested fans can stream all nine seasons of it via Peacock.

Is there any preview for Suits LA?

Ad

NBC released the trailer for the Suits spinoff on January 24, 2025, giving fans a 1-minute look at what the newest legal drama brings. Titled Welcome to the West Coast, the trailer introduces Stephen Amell's character as the hotshot lawyer Ted Black, who co-founded an up-and-coming law firm in Los Angeles with Stuart Lane, played by Josh McDermitt.

Together, their goal is to build what would be the "largest firm in the city." The trailer also introduces other cast members and Ted's co-workers in the firm, including Lex Scott Davis' Erica Rollins and Bryan Greenberg's Rick Dodsen, whose rivalry is already evident in the trailer. With the move to the West Coast, Ted reckons that it's going to be different. He warns in the trailer:

Ad

"It's different out here. People lie. They cheat. They do whatever they can to win."

It teases tension outside of the courtroom with shots of people breaking things, fighting, and taking bribes. The trailer also teases an appearance of the original Suits cast member, with a quick shot of Gabriel Macht's Harvey Specter.

Catch Suits LA every Sunday evening at 9:00 pm ET on NBC and on Mondays on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback