What is Suits LA Season 1 release schedule? All episodes and when they arrive

By Rajan
Modified Feb 21, 2025 12:47 GMT
A still from Suits LA season 1 episode 1
A still from Suits LA Season 1 episode 1 (Image via NBC)

Suits LA Season 1 is an American legal drama series created by Aaron Korsh, which is set to premiere on February 23, 2025. It is the second spin-off of the original Suits series and will air on NBC in the United States. After its airing, each episode will be available to stream on Peacock the following day.

The plot follows Ted Black, a former New York prosecutor, as he transitions to Los Angeles to navigate the world of entertainment law. As he builds relationships with a new group of coworkers in Los Angeles, Ted faces both personal and professional obstacles.

Apart from analyzing Ted's difficulties starting his new career in a city of glory and power, the narrative will highlight the events that drove him to give up his former life.

While adding fresh characters performed by actors like Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, and Lex Scott Davis, Suits LA features some familiar names including Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter. Both series aficionados and fresh viewers should definitely check out this new chapter, which will combine personal drama with the high stakes field of law.

How many episodes are there in Suits LA Season 1?

Suits LA's first season runs 10 episodes. The first episode will broadcast on February 23, 2025 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT; every next episode will drop weekly on Sundays. The timing of the releases is set to keep viewers interested with fresh material every week.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of the release schedule for Suits LA Season 1:

Episode NumberEpisode NameRelease Date
Episode 1Seven Days a Week and Twice on SundayFebruary 23, 2025
Episode 2Old Man HanrahanMarch 2, 2025
Episode 3He KnewMarch 9, 2025
Episode 4TBDMarch 16, 2025
Episode 5TBDMarch 23, 2025
Episode 6TBDMarch 30, 2025
Episode 7TBDApril 6, 2025
Episode 8TBDApril 13, 2025
Episode 9TBDApril 20, 2025
Episode 10TBDApril 27, 2025
Production, direction, and cast

Suits LA is created by Aaron Korsh, who was also the mastermind behind the original Suits series. The show is produced by David Bartis, Doug Liman, and Gene Klein, with Korsh serving as an executive producer. The series is directed by Anton Cropper, with additional contributions from Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui, and Jon Cowan.

The main cast includes Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen. The series also features guest appearances from Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, as well as other notable actors like Victoria Justice, Troy Winbush, and Alice Lee.

Plot of Suits LA Season 1

Suits LA follows Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who moves to Los Angeles to work in entertainment law. Working with many different people, he deals with both personal and professional issues unique to each one of them.

As Ted attempts to save a failing company, he must face his past and adjust to a new way of life. Ted's relationships with his colleagues evolve with time, thus he may find it difficult to manage his personal and professional life.

The show catches the drama and suspense of negotiating the high-profile Los Angeles scene while delving into more emotional concerns connected to Ted's path. For viewers of legal dramas, the show promises to reveal the events that drove Ted to leave behind all he knew.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Suits LA Season 1 and similar projects as the year progresses.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
