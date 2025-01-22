Suits: LA: Full cast list explored

Suits: LA is a highly anticipated American legal drama series set to premiere on February 23, 2025, on NBC at 9 pm. Created by Aaron Korsh, the series is a spin-off of Suits. Set in Los Angeles, the show is more of a fresh perspective on high-stakes legal dramas following loyalty, ambition, and reinvention.

The story is about Ted Black, a former prosecutor who leaves New York to begin a new life in Los Angeles. Black and his business partner, Stuart Lane, run a law firm that focuses on criminal and entertainment law. Their journey looks at both work and personal relationships while trying to understand why Black left New York.

The main actors are Stephen Amell as Ted Black, Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane, Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins, and Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodson.

Main cast and characters of Suits: LA

1) Stephen Amell as Ted Black

Stephen Amell in Suits: LA (Image via Instagram/@stephenamell)

Ted Black is the main character in Suits: LA. He is a charming and driven former prosecutor from New York. He helped start the firm, which focuses on famous criminal and entertainment cases. Ted's journey shows how he tries to come to terms with his past while working on his career again.

Stephen became famous for playing Oliver Queen in the show Arrow, which aired from 2012 to 2020 on the CW network. He has also acted in the show Heels and the movie Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. In addition to acting, Amell helped produce and acted in Code 8 with his cousin Robbie Amell.

2) Josh McDermitt as Stuart Lane

Josh McDermitt (Image via AMC)

Stuart Lane is Ted's business partner and a close friend. Stuart is known for being energetic and a bit self-centered. He plays an important role in the company and brings humor to serious situations.

Josh McDermitt is widely recognized for playing Eugene Porter on AMC's The Walking Dead. He started his career in comedy, including a time on Last Comic Standing. McDermitt also led the sitcom Retired at 35 and contributed his humor to different projects.

3) Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins

Lex Scott Davis as Erica Rollins (Image via Instagram/@scottyeye)

Erica Rollins is a talented and ambitious rising star in the new law firm. Her straightforward attitude and smart thinking often push her colleagues to do better, making her a valuable member of the team.

Lex Scott Davis acted in The First Purge and played Toni Braxton in the movie Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart. She has also acted in The L Word: Generation Q and the ABC series Rebel.

4) Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen

Bryan Greenberg as Rick Dodsen (Image via Instagram/@bryangreenberg)

Bryan Greenberg, playing Rick Dodsen, balances the firm’s ambitious pursuits with a grounded perspective.

Greenberg is renowned for his work in HBO’s How to Make It in America and The Mindy Project. His film credits include Bride Wars, Prime, and Friends with Benefits.

Supporting cast and characters

Victoria Justice as Dylan Pryor

Troy Winbush as Kevin

Alice Lee as Leah

Rachelle Goulding as Samantha

Azita Ghanizada as Roslyn

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter

John Amos as Himself

Maggie Grace as Amanda Stevens

Matt Letscher as Ted’s Father

Sofia Pernas as Elizabeth Smith

Carson A. Egan as Eddie Black

Production and direction

Aaron Korsh: Creator

Victoria Mahoney: Director

Producers

David Bartis

Gene Klein

Aaron Korsh

Ronald Chong

Michael L. Rosenfeld

Doug Liman

Victoria Mahoney

Plot of Suits: LA

Suits: LA follows Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, as he moves to Los Angeles for a new beginning. He starts a new firm that focuses on entertainment and criminal cases. The series explores Ted's journey from working in a strict legal environment to handling important clients in a busy city.

Ted and his business partner, Stuart Lane, are struggling to keep their company's good reputation while dealing with the tough moral and ethical issues in their work. The legal fights they engage in are about following their personal beliefs as much as they are about winning cases in court.

Suits: LA will premiere on February 23, 2025, on NBC.

