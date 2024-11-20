7 spin-off shows to watch while waiting for Suits: L.A.

Suits: L.A. is all set for its premiere on February 23, 2025. The show is a spin-off of the popular show Suits. As the name suggests, Suits: L.A.'s focus is on a law firm based in Los Angeles that handles cases in both entertainment and criminal laws.

Suits: L.A. stars Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to lead the law firm. Amell's character in the show faces a series of professional challenges while balancing personal relationships.

The series promises to deliver the same legal drama and high-stakes cases that fans loved in the original show.

With the premiere date of Suits: L.A. almost nearing, viewers might enjoy other spin-offs from this list while waiting for the show.

Better Call Saul, The Simpsons and 5 other spin-off shows while waiting for Suits: L.A.

1) Better Call Saul (2015)

Better Call Saul is part of the Breaking Bad franchise. The show is mainly a prequel with limelight on Jimmy McGill, a former con artist who transforms into Saul Goodman, a criminal lawyer connected to the drug cartel.

As much as audiences loved Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul is just as compelling. After all, viewers get to see the anti-hero's journey and whether he can reform.

Where to watch: Six seasons of Better Call Saul are available for streaming on Netflix and AMC.

2) The Simpsons (1989)

The Simpsons is the longest-running US primetime television series. (Image via Instagram/@thesimpsons)

Who would have thought that the beloved show The Simpsons started as a series of animated shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show? The shorts were then developed into a standalone series, that became one of the most iconic shows known today.

The Simpsons is the longest-running US primetime television series. It is about a family of five—Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie—living in the town of Springfield.

The show uses humor and satire and is centered on everyday life, family relationships, and social issues.

Where to watch: With 36 seasons in line, The Simpsons is available on Dinsey+.

3) House of the Dragon (2022)

House of the Dragon is available on HBO. (Image via Instagram/@houseofthedragonhbo)

A prequel to the popular TV show Game of Thrones, the House of the Dragon is a fantasy drama. It is the second show in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise that was adapted from the 2018 book Fire & Blood.

In Game of Thrones, viewers see Daenerys Targaryen’s journey to reclaim the Iron Throne, a quest that is eventually explored in House of the Dragon by taking the audience back nearly 200 years. The spin-off focuses on what led to the decline of House Targaryen and the war of succession that followed.

Where to watch: Two seasons of House of the Dragon can be streamed on HBO.

4) Loki (2021)

This spin-off MCU show is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame (2019), when the god of mischief Loki is taken in by the Time Variance Authority. The organization provides him a choice: be erased for being a "time-variant" or help fix the timeline to stop a bigger threat. Loki subsequently ends up on a time-traveling adventure.

Season one of the show was released in June 2021, and season two was out in November 2023.

Where to watch: Watch Tom Hiddleston play Loki on Disney+.

5) Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (1999)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (or SVU) delves into the dark side of New York City as the detectives investigate and prosecute various crimes related to s*xual assault and harassment.

Other than showing the investigative work, the show also highlights how detectives struggle with the emotional toll of their work as they try to balance their personal and professional lives.

As the first spin-off of Law & Order, the latest season that premiered on October 3, 2024, introduced new faces – Juliana Aidén Martinez as Detective Kate Silva, and Kevin Kane returning as Detective Terry Bruno.

Where to watch: This 1999 series that leads up to 2024 can be streamed on Netflix.

6) Frasier (1993)

Frasier had 11 seasons that aired from 1993 to 2004. (Image via Instagram/@frasier)

Frasier is a spin-off of the sitcom Cheers. Psychiatrist Frasier Crane (played by Kelsey Grammer) returns to his hometown to host a radio show where he reconnects with his father, Martin, a retired police officer, and his younger brother Niles, who is also a psychiatrist.

The series focuses on the complicated relationship between the two brothers and revolves around the themes of love and relationships.

With memorable characters, Frasier is a great spin-off series to stream. Overall, it is a heartwarming show.

Where to watch: Watch all 11 seasons of Frasier on Prime Video.

7) Angel (1999)

Angel is an American supernatural television series. (Image via Instagram/@imdboreanaz)

Angel is a spin-off of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The supernatural show follows Angel, a vampire who is cursed with a human soul as punishment for the crimes he committed in the past.

Tormented by guilt, he moves to Los Angeles and works as a private detective. He helps people by fighting evil demons linked to a dark law firm. Along the way, Angel also battles his inner demons while striving to do good.

Packed with action, drama, and comedy, this spin-off is one you won't want to miss.

Where to watch: Stream Angel on Prime Video.

As the premiere date for Suits: L.A. approaches, it is the perfect time to catch up on other iconic spin-offs like Better Call Saul or Loki to fill the gap. Suits: L.A. will be released on February 23, 2025.

