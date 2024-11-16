“I swear they have never missed a prediction…”- Simpsons prediction about Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match leaves fans awestruck 

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match was live-streamed on Netflix on November 15, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT. The anticipation for the match was high as Mike Tyson was returning to the ring after nearly two decades. Jake Paul on the other hand is a globally popular social media personality and boxer.

In the match that went on for eight rounds, Jake Paul managed to defeat Tyson. Almost immediately after the match, an X post with a picture from The Simpsons episode in which Tyson is fighting Homer and Homer ultimately wins was shared online. Since then, many fans shared their views on various social media platforms.

One user wrote on X,"the Simpsons really predicted everything"

Replying to the post, another X user wrote, "I swear they have never missed a prediction…"

How did fans react to The Simpson's prediction?

Since the fight, social media erupted with the post sharing The Simpsons' prediction of a fight between Tyson and a seemingly weaker opponent who would manage to defeat the feared fighter. The outcome of the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight is similar to The Simpson episode in which Mike Tyson is somehow defeated by Homer.

"The Simpsons have an uncanny ability to predict future events, from politics to pop culture! Their writers have somehow captured some of the most surprising moments, making it feel like they’re watching the future unfold," one tweet read.

"we gotta look into the simpsons at this point," another X user posted.

Jake Paul won the highly anticipated fight with the score of 80-72, 79-73, and 79-73. The fight went on for eight two-minute rounds, in which the former World Heavyweight Champion was the early aggressor but ultimately lost to the much younger opponent. However, Jake Paul wasn't able to knock down Tyson despite landing some heavy blows.

Many celebrities shared their opinion on X after the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match. Magic Johnson wrote:

"Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn’t watch anymore. It’s sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing."

Magic Johnson's reaction to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. (Image vi@MagicJohnson/X)

Joe Rogan had previously tweeted:

I’m getting ready to watch this Tyson vs Jake Paul fight like I’m watching someone cast a spell that I hope actually works. And I don’t really believe in magic. But I want to believe."

After the match, he showed his disappointment with a follow-up post that read:

"Magic isn't real."

Joe Rogan's reaction to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match. (Image via @joerogan/X)

Where to watch the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson match?

Jake Paul with his trainer (Image via Netflix)

The entire match was live-streamed on Netflix on November 15, 2024. Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson was the last fight of a five-hour-long special, which is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Viewers can watch the special with a subscription to the streaming platform. However, the cost of a Netflix subscription varies according to the location of the user. In the United States, the subscription cost ranges from $6.99 to $22.99.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson special is currently streaming on Netflix.

