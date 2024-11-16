Jake Paul accused of serious foul play against Mike Tyson by former WBC champion: "There is a huge difference"

Jake Paul faced off against Mike Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Texas on Nov. 16 in a much-anticipated affair. The pair went to war over eight rounds, with the 27-year-old being awarded a unanimous decision win.

Following the result, 'The Problem Child' has been accused of foul play regarding the type of gloves both he and his opponent used on fight night. The accusation came from Tony Bellow, a former WBC cruiserweight world champion.

Bellew was involved in a pre-fight incident at the final press conference ahead of the bout, where the Scouser was kicked out of the media event for trying to give Paul his next opponent.

Trending

The 41-year-old took to X to share his observation about the difference between Paul and Tyson's gloves, writing this:

"The gloves Mike has one are looking heavily padded while Jake has on Grants which are full on punchers gloves! There is a huge difference in them gloves and I'm only watching from a bed!"

Check out Tony Bellew's post about Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson below:

Expand Tweet

Despite the apparent difference in the gloves, 'Iron Mike' was neither floored nor knocked out by Paul, to the delight of fans and fighters worldwide.

Jake Paul reflects on beating Mike Tyson

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson clashed in front of a record-breaking crowd in Arlington, Texas, in the former heavyweight champion's first professional fight since 2005.

'The Problem Child' cracked his opponent with several powerful punches throughout the fight but ultimately could not land the kill shot.

With the fight having received much criticism from fans during its build-up, mainly owing to the 31-year age difference between the two fighters, the unanimous decision result was a welcome sight for many combat sports enthusiasts.

The Disney star-turned-boxer reflected on his victory over an icon of the sport during his post-fight interview with Ariel Helwani. He said this:

"First and foremost, Mike Tyson, it's such an honor. Let's give it up for Mike, he's a legend. He's the greatest to ever do it. He's the GOAT. I look up to him, I'm inspired by him and we wouldn't be here today without him. This man is an icon."

Check out Jake Paul's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback