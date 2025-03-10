What role did Bradley Cooper play in Law & Order series? Everything you need to know

Law & Order is a television powerhouse. Since its debut in 1990, the franchise has expanded into several spin-offs, including the hugely successful Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) and Law & Order: Trial by Jury.

These shows featured a variety of actors from film and television. One of those stars is Bradley Cooper, who appeared in a crossover event between Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Trial by Jury. Before Cooper became a household name with movies like A Star is Born and Silver Linings Playbook, he played a role in this iconic franchise.

His role wasn't just a background cameo—he portrayed Attorney Jason Whitaker, a character involved in a tense, high-stakes legal battle. Cooper's appearance came in the episode Night on SVU and continued in the Trial by Jury episode Day. The episodes showed his acting chops and gave fans a glimpse of the talent that would later dominate Hollywood.

Everything you need to know about Bradley Cooper's role in Law & Order

Bradley Cooper (Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Before Bradley Cooper became a big name in Hollywood, he took on a key role in a crossover event between Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Trial by Jury. Cooper played attorney Jason Whitaker in the SVU episode Night (season 6, episode 20) and continued the role in the Trial by Jury episode Day. These episodes came out in 2005 and gave Cooper one of his first big chances in a network television drama.

In Night, Cooper's character, Jason Whitaker, was a defense attorney who represented Gabriel Duvall, a serial r*pist portrayed by Alfred Molina. Duvall was accused of assaulting immigrant women and leaving them with cash as a twisted form of payment. Whitaker took on Duvall's defense during the trial and aimed to cast doubt on the prosecution's case.

He went head-to-head with Assistant District Attorney Tracey Kibre, played by Bebe Neuwirth. The episode dug into the tactics defense attorneys use, showing how Whitaker challenged witnesses and broke down the evidence. His character didn't hold back, using every legal strategy available to fight for his client's freedom. Cooper played Whitaker as a sharp and confident lawyer, navigating his character through intense courtroom battles and challenging the detectives at every turn.

The story continued in Trial by Jury with the episode Day. Here, Cooper’s Jason Whitaker took on a more central role. The Trial by Jury spin-off focused on the legal side of the Law & Order universe, showing the courtroom drama that followed the investigations from SVU. Whitaker represented Duvall during the trial, trying to create reasonable doubt and challenge the prosecution’s narrative.

His character faced off against Assistant District Attorney Tracey Kibre. This episode delved into the strategies used by defense attorneys, showing how Whitaker worked to discredit witnesses and pick apart the evidence. Cooper’s performance as Whitaker was all about portraying the realities of legal maneuvering—no heroics, just a lawyer doing his best to defend his client, no matter how dark the charges.

Bradley Cooper (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

These episodes are significant because they showed Cooper’s ability to handle serious and complex roles early in his career. Unlike many guest stars who often play victims or suspects, Cooper played a nuanced character who had a real impact on the storyline.

His character was more than a prop to move the plot along because Whitaker was an active participant in the story’s twists and turns. Cooper’s portrayal of Whitaker showcased his range, proving he could hold his own among seasoned actors and setting the stage for his later success in film and television.

SVU season 26 episode 15 is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9 pm ET on NBC.

