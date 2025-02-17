Who is Sarah Kent on Law & Order: SVU? Everything you need to know

For over two decades, Law & Order: SVU has been at the forefront of crime dramas, telling compelling stories that tackle sensitive and complex issues. Season 20, episode 9, titled Mea Culpa, is no exception, addressing the long-term effects of trauma, the difficulty of reconstructing memories, and the impact of s*xual assault allegations.

The episode introduces Sarah Kent who is portrayed by Alexandra Breckenridge. She is a woman whose painful past resurfaces when she publicly accuses Assistant District Attorney Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) of s*xual assault.

Alexandra Breckenridge is known for her roles in Virgin River, This Is Us, The Walking Dead, and American Horror Story. Her portrayal of Sarah Kent on the show highlights the character's emotional complexity.

Law & Order: SVU: The investigation unfolds

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Law and Order)

The Law & Order: SVU episode takes a dramatic turn when Sarah unexpectedly confronts Peter Stone in a bar, accusing him of r*ping her 12 years ago. She recalls a night filled with heavy drinking at a baseball team party, after which she woke up in bed with Stone, unable to remember what had happened.

Haunted by the belief that she was assaulted, Sarah chose to stay silent—especially after discovering she was pregnant. She convinced herself that Stone was the father of her daughter, Emma, and buried the memory in an attempt to move forward with her life.

However, the weight of her past becomes too much to bear, and Sarah finally decides to seek the truth. Her accusation sends shockwaves through Stone's life. He is in disbelief as he has no memory of the night in question and is adamant that he did nothing wrong.

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Law & Order)

The situation escalates when Sarah's husband, Gary, reacts angrily, even holding Stone at gunpoint for a time. As the case gains momentum, Stone's career and reputation are at risk, while Sarah struggles with the emotional toll of revisiting her past.

Lieutenant Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and her team launch an investigation into Sarah's claims, determined to uncover the truth. As they dig deeper, inconsistencies begin to emerge. Their findings lead them to Reggie Gregg, a former teammate of Stone's, who was also present at the party that night.

Soon, evidence is found that reveals that Gregg was the one who took advantage of Sarah's intoxicated state. He then orchestrated the situation to make it seem as though Stone was responsible.

Ultimately, the turning point comes when a DNA test proves that Stone is not the father of Sarah's daughter, thus clearing the confusion around this issue. The revelation forces Sarah to confront the painful reality that her memory had been distorted over time, influenced by trauma and incomplete recollections.

Law & Order: SVU: Alexandra Breckenridge as Sarah Kent

This episode of Law & Order: SVU centers on the character Sarah Kent’s long-standing struggle with uncertainty and pain. Through her performance, Alexandra Breckenridge depicts Sarah’s emotional journey, including moments of confusion, anger, and sorrow. Her portrayal presents the character’s internal conflict as she navigates the challenges of uncovering the full truth.

Catch the latest episodes of Law & Order: SVU streaming on Peacock.

