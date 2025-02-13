How to watch Law & Order: SVU? All streaming options explored

Law & Order: SVU is an American police procedural drama, which premiered on 1999. The series follows the NYPD’s Special Victims Unit as they handle complex cases involving s*xual crimes, child abuse, and other serious offenses. The cast of the show includes Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, and Octavio Pisano, among others.

As one of television’s longest-running series, Law & Order: SVU is available across multiple streaming platforms, such as Peacock and Netflix. Whether one is a longtime fan or a new viewer, here is a guide to where they can watch the show across different services.

Law & Order: SVU: Streaming options explored

NBC and Peacock

NBC, the original broadcaster of Law & Order: SVU, offers select episodes for free on its official website and app. However, full access may require a cable login. If one prefers a budget-friendly way to watch, this can be a suitable option. Another alternative is Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, which hosts multiple seasons of the show.

Peacock Free provides a limited selection, while Peacock Premium, at $7.99 per month, grants access to full seasons with ads. For an ad-free experience, Peacock Premium Plus is available for $13.99 per month. New subscribers can explore the platform with a seven-day free trial.

Netflix and Hulu

Netflix carries select seasons of Law & Order: SVU in certain regions, but availability varies based on licensing agreements. It is recommended to check Netflix’s library in one's country to confirm whether the series is included.

Hulu offers various viewing options, with its on-demand plan priced at $9.99 per month with ads or $18.99 per month ad-free. Hulu + Live TV, which is available for $82.99 per month, includes live CBS streaming, allowing subscribers to watch new episodes as they air. This package also includes access to Disney+ and ESPN+.

Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and Google Play

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Law & Order)

Amazon Prime Video provides the option to buy or rent full seasons and individual episodes of Law & Order: SVU. Episodes can be purchased for $1.99 in SD and $2.99 in HD. This is ideal for those who prefer to own their favorite episodes rather than subscribe to a streaming service.

Similarly, iTunes and Google Play offer digital purchases, with prices and availability varying depending on the season.

Vudu and OSN+

Vudu follows a pay-per-episode model, where users can buy or rent specific seasons. SD episodes are priced at $1.99, while HD versions cost $2.99. The platform occasionally offers discounts on full-season purchases.

For viewers in select regions, OSN+ provides high-quality streaming of Law & Order: SVU, particularly in parts of the Middle East and India.

FuboTV and YouTube TV

For those who prefer live TV, both FuboTV and YouTube TV include NBC in their channel lineups. FuboTV, priced at $74.99 per month, offers live streaming along with DVR storage, while YouTube TV, available for $82.99 per month, provides unlimited cloud DVR storage, allowing users to record episodes for later viewing. Both services offer free trials, making them suitable choices for those looking to test before subscribing.

Whether one enjoys live broadcasts, on-demand streaming, or owning episodes, there is an option to suit personal needs.

Watch the latest episodes of Law & Order: SVU on NBC, Peacock, and Hulu + Live TV!

