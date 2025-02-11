Which role did Will Sasso play on Law and Order: SVU? Everything you need to know

Law and Order: SVU is an American police procedural drama series that premiered on NBC on September 20, 1999. Created by Dick Wolf, it is the first spin-off of the original Law and Order series, focusing on the detectives of the Special Victims Unit of the New York City Police Department.

Law and Order: SVU is currently in its 26th season, and as of 2025, the show has aired more than 500 episodes, making it the longest-running primetime live-action series in American television history. Over the years, the series has had many notable guest stars, like Robin Williams, Bradley Cooper, Sarah Paulson, Whoopi Goldberg, and Angela Lansbury.

One guest star that caught everyone's eye in Law and Order: SVU season 19 was Canadian comedian and actor Will Sasso. He made an appearance in Law and Order: SVU season 19 episode 17 as Chris Sadler, the father of a teenage girl who went missing. Sasso, who is best known for his comedic roles and voice impressions, made a lasting impact in this role as well.

Will Sasso portrayed Chris Sadler on Law and Order: SVU

In the Law and Order: SVU season 19 episode 17 titled Send in the Clowns, which aired on March 21, 2018, Will Sasso portrayed Chris Sadler. Sadler was a garbage truck driver and the stepfather of 16-year-old Haley Sadler. Haley, a music prodigy from Pennsylvania, was the primary victim of the case. She disappeared during a school trip to New York City.

Haley was last seen with a masked individual at a club, and the SVU team used this as a starting point in the investigation. Chris and his wife, Anna, traveled to New York to assist in the search for their missing daughter. Throughout the episode, Chris is portrayed as a concerned father, deeply distressed by Haley's disappearance.

When it was revealed Haley had been exchanging love letters with her music teacher, James Turner, Chris was visibly agitated. Further investigation disclosed that James was Haley's biological father, as her mother, Anna, had a brief affair with him a long time ago.

This revelation led to a confrontation between Chris and James, where Chris tried to physically assault James for exploiting the young child. Feeling betrayed by his wife too, Chris was distraught by the end of the Law and Order: SVU season 19 episode 17. Sasso's portrayal captured the emotional turmoil of a father grappling with the manipulation of his daughter and the subsequent shocking truths that emerged during the investigation.

Other prominent roles in Will Sasso's career

Canadian actor Will Sasso has had a diverse career spanning television, film, and voice acting, but the most prominent are his comedic roles. He rose to fame as a cast member on MADtv (1997–2002), where his impressions of celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Steven Seagal became fan favorites. His five-year run on the show established him as a recognizable name in sketch comedy.

Sasso gained attention for playing Curly Howard in the 2012 film The Three Stooges, and his other notable film credits include Best in Show, Drop Dead Gorgeous, Beverly Hills Ninja, and Happy Gilmore. He has also done voice acting in animated shows like Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers.

In his three-decade-long career, Will Sasso has made a name for himself in both comedy and drama, with appearances in projects like Super Troopers 2, The League, and How I Met Your Mother.

In television, Sasso starred as Ron Lithgow in the sitcom Loudermilk (2017–2020), where he played a recovering alcoholic and sponsor to the show's main character. He had a recurring role on Shameless as Tony Markovich and appeared in shows like Mom and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Currently, Sasso appears as Jim McCallister in CBS's Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Catch Law and Order: SVU on NBC on Thursdays.

