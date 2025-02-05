7 comedies to watch if you liked Mythic Quest

The success of Mythic Quest, which is currently in its fourth season, proves that chaotic workplaces serve as the perfect base for quirky comedies. Rob McElhenney stars as Ian Grimm, the creator and creative director of a popular MMORPG titled Mythic Quest. Vain and stubborn Grimm tends to clash with most of the team members who are as interesting as the game characters they create.

With Rob in the center, many viewers had assumed that Mythic Quest would feel too similar to It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (2005) but the creators have been able to give it a distinctive vibe that is both humorous and heartwarming. It does take time for viewers to feel connected to the characters of Mythic Quest but when it does happen, there is just no going back.

While fans of Mythic Quest wait for new season four episodes to air, which are due every Wednesday, they can indulge in the shows on this list that also boast light-hearted narratives that will make them smile.

Trending

Disclaimer: This list contains information from various sources.

Silicon Valley, Space Force and five other shows like Mythic Quest that will make you laugh out loud

1) The IT Crowd (2006)

Like Mythic Quest, this show boasts memorable characters (Image via Channel 4)

Like Mythic Quest, The IT Crowd boasts eccentric characters who are flawed and yet entertaining. Containing four seasons and 25 episodes, this British show primarily focuses on the IT department of the fictional Reynholm Industries. Katherine Parkinson plays Jen, the clueless department head who banks on the expertise of Chris O'Dowd's Roy and Richard Ayoade's Moss to get her through.

This show, like Mythic Quest, takes a little time to get warmed up but viewers soon become invested in the ridiculous situations that the main characters find themselves in, on the daily. The well-written narrative is elevated by the unmistakable chemistry between the actors who have excellent comedic timing.

This is the kind of show that viewers can watch over and over again, without getting bored because of its timeless comedy.

Where to watch: The IT Crowd can be streamed on Netflix and Prime Video.

2) Betas (2013)

Betas, like Mythic Quest, thrives on a humorous narrative complemented by quirky characters (Image via Prime Video)

The team in Mythic Quest is always looking to make the next big thing and the same motivation can be seen in the characters of Betas. Containing eleven episodes, the show stars Joe Dinicol, Karan Soni, Jon Daly, Charlie Saxton and more.

The narrative revolves around four computer geeks who come up with a social networking app that they feel has immense potential. Unlike other platforms, their app will allow users to keep up with people they already know and find matches within their own circle. They are keen to bring in an angel investor but find it hard to sell the idea.

The main highlight of the show has to be the chemistry between the lead characters. They are somehow able to boost each other up even when they get rejected, which happens all the time. It is also interesting the way the narrative balances the private and professional lives of the characters so that the audience can feel more connected to them.

Where to watch: Betas is available on Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

3) Silicon Valley (2014)

Fans of Mythic Quest won't be able to resist this entertaining comedy (Image via HBO)

In Mythic Quest, the narrative portrays the blood, sweat and tears it takes to stay ahead of the competition. Likewise, the characters from Silicon Valley also have a pretty good idea of the sacrifices it takes to stay on top. Containing six seasons and 53 episodes, the show stars Thomas Middleditch, T.J. Miller, Martin Starr, Josh Brener, Kumail Nanjiani and others.

Middleditch's character, Richard Hendricks is a talented programmer who ambitiously opened his own company, Pied Piper. Even though he knows that his app has the potential to go big, Richard has trouble navigating a competitive industry full of large entities who want to buy him out.

Viewers tune into episode after episode of Mythic Quest because of the team dynamics which is chaotic but rather fun. The same is the case with the gang in Silicon Valley played by a talented cast who make their characters feel real and sincere. Their witty interactions will surely make viewers laugh.

Where to watch: Silicon Valley is available for streaming on HBO and Prime Video.

4) Superstore (2015)

Like Mythic Quest, Superstore is chaotic and funny (Image via NBC)

If there is one thing that all fans of Mythic Quest will agree on is that there is never a dull day at the office. The same is the case for the workplace featured in Superstore containing six seasons and 113 episodes. It stars America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos, Colton Dunn, and many more.

The show revolves around a group of employees who work at a fictional big-box chain store, named Cloud 9, which is located in St. Louis, Missouri. They aren't all equally competent which means that they are constantly having to clean up some sort of mess or another. Their customers also aren't very cooperative, which makes their work harder than it needs to be.

The diverse cast is one of the biggest reasons to tune into this popular comedy. It is also commendable how the show creators give each character their own moment to shine. The jokes are fresh and it never gets boring because there is always some new complication that the team has to navigate.

Where to watch: Superstore can be viewed on Hulu, Netflix and Prime Video.

5) Corporate (2018)

Deadpan comedy fans should miss out on this underrated gem (Image via Official Facebook Page)

There is a lot of read-between-the-lines comedy in Mythic Quest, something which is also present in Corporate containing three seasons and 26 episodes. It stars Matt Ingebretson, Jake Weisman, Anne Dudek, and Lance Reddick, among others. The show focuses on two downtrodden employees, Matt and Jake, working at a fictional multinational corporation named Hampton DeVille.

Since Hampton DeVille has a toxic work environment, they cannot help but feel overburdened and frustrated on a daily basis. The interesting thing about this show is the way it uses deadpan humor to comment on the exploitative nature of corporate workplaces.

Many viewers who have worked or are still working overwhelming 9-5 jobs will be able to relate to the dread felt by the lead characters every time they clock in.

Where to watch: Corporate is available for streaming on Paramount+, Apple TV+ and Prime Video.

6) Space Force (2020)

Space Force, like Mythic Quest, features unexpected plot progressions that raise anticipation (Image via Netflix)

Like the team in Mythic Quest, the characters in Space Force are also up against the clock. Containing two seasons and 17 episodes, this workplace comedy thrives on eccentric characters and a solid screenplay. Steve Carell stars as General Mark R. Naird who has been tasked with creating the United States Space Force, which will act like the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces.

Naird is reluctant to take up the job because he is unsure whether it is doable. Eventually, he comes around to accepting his new role. But things aren't exactly smooth sailing as he is faced with multiple challenges that threaten to slow down the progress.

Like Grimm in Mythic Quest, Naird isn't without his faults but he somehow manages to pull the team together when the chips are down. The show isn't meant to be taken seriously and viewers have to remember that when they see something ridiculous unfold on screen. Funny, engrossing and strangely endearing, this show is perfect for a casual weekend binge.

Where to watch: Space Force can be streamed on Netflix.

7) Animal Control (2023)

Animal Control is an entertaining show that will appeal to comedy fans (Image via FOX Broadcasting Company)

Mythic Quest found a lot of takers because it offers an insight into the lives of people working in video game studios. Similarly, Animal Control, containing three seasons and 26 episodes, offers a humorous fresh take on the field of animal control. It stars Joel McHale, Vella Lovell, Michael Rowland, Ravi V. Patel and Grace Palmer.

The show follows a group of animal control workers in Seattle. They get plenty of emergency calls on a daily basis, and they have to use their skills and know-how to subdue dangerous situations. Of course, it becomes quite obvious that the most troublesome aspect of the job is dealing with the humans, and not the animals.

Like Mythic Quest, Animal Control tends to get better with each episode. The plots aren't exactly realistic but they aren't meant to be. The main aim is to provide entertainment and it does that in bucketloads. McHale keeps the laughs coming with his witty sarcasm and is supported by talented actors who know exactly how to keep the audience invested.

Where to watch: Animal Control is available for streaming on Prime Video and Hulu.

Viewers who can't get enough of Mythic Quest will find that these engaging shows are also clever and humorous enough to binge-watch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback