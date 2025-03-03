Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 15: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Law and Order: SVU season 26 is going on a short break this week. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will air on March 13, 2025, and will focus on a complex case involving underage s*x with illegal drugs playing a part in the incident. The episode is directed by Martha Mitchell.

Ad

Season 26 of Law and Order: SVU premiered on October 3, 2024. The latest season of Dick Wolf's long-running series features an ensemble cast including Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T, Peter Scanavino, Octavio Pisano, Kevin Kane, and Juliana Aidén Martinez.

The show continues to delve into complicated cases involving vulnerable victims and s*xual crimes.

When will Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 15 be released?

Ad

Trending

As stated above, Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 15, will be released on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time. In the previous episode, the SVU team handled the r*ape case of a tourist in New York, and the show is taking a short break this week.

Below is a list of release timings for the upcoming episode in select regions:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time March 13, 2025 6:00 pm Mountain Standard Time March 13, 2025 7:00 pm Central Standard Time March 13, 2025 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time March 13, 2025 9:00 pm

Ad

Where to watch Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 15?

Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 15, will air on NBC next Thursday at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available on demand on NBC's official streaming platform, Peacock, the day after it airs on the channel.

Curretly, Peacock provides two subscription models for new and existing customers. Peacock Premium is priced at $7.99 per month with ads, and Peacock Premium Plus can be purchased for $13.99 per month without ads. Live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV also carry NBC in their channel lineup.

Ad

A brief recap of Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 14

Ad

In Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 14, a tourist from Iowa named Megan Wallace is s*xually assaulted in Times Square while on a solo trip to see Broadway shows. Megan is struggling with her recent multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which she has kept a secret from her family, and this incident makes her question her entire life.

Benson advises her to stay in the hospital and focus on healing, but Megan refuses, taking justice into her own hands. She starts her own investigation, handing out flyers, questioning civilians, and tracking down her attacker, Gerard Ridley, at a bar. She keeps him engaged in conversation and calls the police, who arrest him on arrival.

Ad

Megan ends up punching Gerard after his arrest, but Benson understands her anger and gets the charges dropped. However, Gerard claims the encounter was consensual, and his lawyer uses Megan’s illness to discredit her.

Towards the end, Carisi and Baxter fight back against victim-blaming, and Megan, initially hesitant, still testifies in court after Benson's persuasion. Ultimately, Ridley is found guilty, and Megan begins her journey toward healing in Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 14.

Ad

Preview of Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 15

Still from the show (Image via X/@lawandordertv)

The logline of episode 14 reads:

Ad

"A complicated case of sex and drug use divides the squad; Carisi must convince a jury to focus on the law and not the defendant's accusations."

The trailer for the upcoming episode opens with Carisi saying, "A woman had s*x with a 16-year-old kid," and in the very next scene, Benson says, "He slipped he ecstasy without telling her."

Their conversation hints that both the parties in the case feel wronged, and the SVU team will have to dig deep to find out who is the one actually at fault. The team might also be divided in their approach of looking at the accusations, making it a legal and moral dilemma for the characters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Learn more about the No. 1 Netflix show HERE