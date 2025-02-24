Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14, titled The Grid Plan, will premiere on February 27, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will focus on the assault case of a tourist in Times Square. The SVU team will try to catch the culprit while keeping the public assured about their safety.

One of television's longest-running crime dramas, Law & Order: SVU, began its 26th season on October 3, 2024. The show has become a cornerstone of NBC's lineup over the years and continues to explore sensitive cases of s*xual assault and related crimes. Season 26 introduced two new main cast members, Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno and Juliana Aidén Martinez as Detective Kate Silva.

When will Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14 be released?

Ice-T as Fin Tutola (Image via X/@lawandordertv)

As stated above, Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14, titled The Grid Plan, will be released on Thursday, February 27, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Time zones differ across various regions, the broadcast time can vary. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 27, 2025 6:00 pm Mountain Standard Time February 27, 2025 7:00 pm Central Standard Time February 27, 2025 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time February 27, 2025 9:00 pm

Where to watch Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14?

Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14, titled The Grid Plan, will air on NBC this Thursday at its scheduled broadcast time. The episode will be available for streaming on Peacock the following day, February 28, 2025.

Peacock offers both Premium and Premium Plus subscription options, providing ad-free access to the latest episodes. Select episodes can also be purchased through platforms such as Amazon Video, Apple TV, and the Microsoft Store.

A brief recap of Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 13

In Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 13, the SVU investigates a violent assault on two teenagers in Washington Heights. Anna Beltran is r*ped, while Moses Sanchez is beaten. The victims do not recognize their attacker, but Moses provides a suspect description, leading to a police sketch.

However, an innocent man, Eddie Soto, is wrongly identified based on the sketch and beaten by angry residents of the neighborhood. Detective Joe Valesco, who is from the same neighborhood, discovers that his upstairs neighbor, Danny, is one of the vigilantes responsible for attacking Eddie. Danny is taken into custody, sparking protests from residents who do not have faith in the police.

Benson tasks Velasco with easing tensions and calming the residents. Velasco decides to get Danny's charges dropped and enlists his help in connecting with the residents. When another attempted assault occurs, the victim fights back, tearing the attacker’s shirt and spotting a zodiac tattoo. A massive citywide search ensues, with the community stepping in to help.

The real r*pist is eventually caught, and Danny prevents further violence by stopping the vigilantes from attacking the culprit. Velasco later learns that Danny has always dreamed of being a cop but was rejected from the academy. In good faith, Velasco helps Danny join the Auxiliary Police, giving him a new purpose in life.

Preview of Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14

The logline of Law & Order: SVU season 26 episode 14 reads:

"A Midwestern tourist is viciously attacked in Times Square; as the squad scours the area for clues, the victim takes the investigation into her own hands; a secret motive threatens to derail Carisi's case."

In the trailer of the upcoming episode, the SVU team is under pressure after a tourist is r*ped in Times Square. Carisi is heard saying, "It's a big case," while Benson and her colleagues work to solve it. Meanwhile, the media questions the police about the safety of Times Square after the incident.

Octavio Pisano, who plays Velasco, spoke to Collider this week about the dynamics between the SVU team. He said:

"I feel like this show's been going on so long that the lines are blurred, right? My relationship with Mariska and my relationship with Ice-T kind of resemble the relationship Velasco has with Benson and Fin. It's a lot more humorous in real life, but it’s great. I love working with them. It's true camaraderie that we bring into the scenes."

Stay tuned for more updates on Law & Order: SVU season 26.

