What role does Peter Scanavino play on Law & Order: SVU? Everything you need to know

NBC's Law & Order: SVU is one of television’s longest-running crime dramas. Premiering in 1999 as a spinoff of the original Law & Order series, SVU focuses on the elite detectives of the Special Victims Unit as they investigate crimes involving s*xual assault, child abuse, and domestic violence. Over the years, the show has seen multiple changes in cast.

Among the characters introduced in later seasons is Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, Jr., portrayed by Peter Scanavino. Since joining the show in season 16, Scanavino’s character has transitioned from a detective to an Assistant District Attorney. His role within the Law & Order franchise has expanded, with appearances in multiple series under the brand.

Law & Order: SVU - Peter Scanavino’s journey

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/Law & Order)

Before securing his role as ADA Carisi, Peter Scanavino appeared in multiple guest roles within the Law & Order franchise. In Law & Order: SVU season 14, he portrayed Johnny Dubcek, a murder suspect, in the episode Monster’s Legacy. Additionally, he appeared in various roles across other Law & Order spinoffs:

Law & Order Season 20 – Played Jim Anderson in “Just a Girl in the World.”

– Played Jim Anderson in “Just a Girl in the World.” Law & Order: Criminal Intent Season 5 – Portrayed Johnny Feist in “Diamond Dogs.”

– Portrayed Johnny Feist in “Diamond Dogs.” Law & Order: Trial by Jury – Appeared as Robert Hassel in “Boys Will Be Boys.”

His previous work within the franchise led to his casting as Carisi in Law & Order: SVU season 16.

Who is Dominick Carisi, Jr.?

Dominick Carisi, Jr. is introduced in season 16 of Law & Order: SVU as a detective in the Special Victims Unit. Carisi, a Staten Island native, initially has a direct and outspoken approach but develops into a thoughtful and strategic investigator. His legal knowledge and investigative skills contribute to the team’s efforts in solving complex cases.

In Season 21, Carisi transitions from detective to Assistant District Attorney, replacing Rafael Barba (Raúl Esparza) and Peter Stone (Philip Winchester). His background as a detective allows him to handle cases with an understanding of both law enforcement and prosecution.

The shift from the NYPD to the District Attorney’s office brings new challenges as Carisi navigates his responsibilities in the courtroom while maintaining professional relationships with his former colleagues.

Scanavino’s role in the series

Scanavino’s portrayal of Carisi has drawn attention for its balance of investigative experience and legal insight. The character’s shift from detective to ADA distinguishes him from his predecessors, as he continues to work closely with the SVU team while adapting to the legal challenges of prosecution.

The role of Carisi was developed specifically for Scanavino. Showrunner Warren Leight was familiar with Scanavino’s previous work in Law & Order: Criminal Intent and sought to create a recurring role suited to his strengths. This decision led to Carisi becoming an established presence in Law & Order: SVU. Beyond SVU, Scanavino has reprised his role as Carisi in other Law & Order series, including:

Law & Order: Organized Crime – Featured in episodes “The Stuff That Dreams Are Made Of,” “With Many Names,” and “The Last Supper.”

Law & Order – Appeared in the crossover episode “Gimme Shelter.”

Scanavino and actor James Murtaugh have appeared in all five New York-based Law & Order series, playing different characters in most of them.

Personal background

Outside of his television career, Peter Scanavino has a background in both the arts and culinary fields. He briefly left acting to study culinary arts before returning to the entertainment industry.

He was part of the Broadway production Shining City and moved to New York City after developing an interest in the arts. He is married to Lisha Bai, and they have three children.

Peter Scanavino’s role as Dominick Carisi, Jr. in Law & Order: SVU has expanded over time, evolving from a detective to an Assistant District Attorney. His presence in multiple Law & Order series has established him as a recognizable figure within the franchise.

With his background in both law enforcement and prosecution, Carisi continues to play a role in shaping the way cases unfold within the series.

Catch the latest episodes of Law & Order streaming on Peacock.

