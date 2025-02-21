What role does Octavio Pisano play in Law & Order: SVU? Character details explored

Law & Order: SVU is one of the longest-running American crime drama series that premiered on NBC on September 20, 1999. The series revolves around a special unit of the New York City Police Department, which has been created to solve various s*xually related crimes such as rape, child s*xual abuse, and domestic violence.

Ad

Octavio Pisano, a Mexican American actor, has joined the show in season 23 as Detective Joe Velasco, an undercover officer from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Velasco's past experiences help him bring a different perspective to the SVU team. Since joining, he has taken on tough cases and worked hard to gain the trust of his colleagues, especially Captain Olivia Benson.

Who is Detective Joe Velasco in Law & Order: SVU?

Octavio Pisano on the set of Law & Order: SVU (Image via Getty)

Detective Joe Velasco was from a sketchy area of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, which was challenging. He had a troubling upbringing with an abusive father, who later died. During his teenage years, he was part of local gangs and was exposed to violence.

Ad

Trending

At one point, he was forced to fight against a gang, which led him to make his life-changing decision to become a police officer. After serving in law enforcement, he joined the SVU after the departure of Detective Katriona Tamin.

Octavio Pisano's role as Joe Velasco in Law & Order: SVU

Octavio Pisano portrayed Detective Joe Velasco, who made his debut in Law & Order: SVU in season 23 episode 1, titled And the Empire Strikes Back. In this episode, he was introduced as an undercover officer aiding Deputy Chief Tommy McGrath, who aimed to invade a s*x trafficking ring involving Congressman Howard.

Ad

Octavio Pisano as Detective Joe Velasco (Image via NBC)

His secret mission caused some tension with the SVU team, but after the case, McGrath officially assigned him to the unit. At first, his undercover background and different approach made it hard for his teammates to trust him. Over time, he proved his commitment to the team, especially to Captain Olivia Benson.

Ad

Velasco has been involved in notable cases, such as confronting issues related to his faith during investigations involving clergy.

Who is Octavio Pisano?

Octavio Pisano was born on May 25, 1986, in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. Due to increasing violence in his hometown, his parents sent him to Vancouver, Canada, at the age of 17 to complete his education and learn English.

Ad

At first, he attended the University of San Francisco to study business. After performing at a spoken word event, he decided to focus on acting and moved to Los Angeles.

Before joining Law & Order: SVU, Octavio Pisano appeared in other TV shows and movies. He played Julius Escada Jr. in the OWN series If Loving You Is Wrong (2014–2017). He also starred as Sultan in the 2021 Paramount+ crime drama Coyote and acted in the film Ms. Purple.

Ad

Recent developments and Pisano's Perspective

In the February 20 episode of Law & Order: SVU, titled Extinguished, Detective Joe Velasco is in charge of a case where two teenagers were beaten up within the vicinity of Washington Heights. Velasco collaborates with a nearby security guard to identify the suspect.

Ad

In an interview with TheWrap on February 20, 2025, Pisano said that after joining SVU, Velasco transformed completely from an undercover cop into a team player detective.

"He came from the gang unit and narcotics, which is a different life, compared to Special Victims Unit. In a sense, he learned to empathize with the victims and to become a little more sensible. I feel like the first few seasons were about him learning how to work within the system. He was undercover for a long time, and he was used to operating on his own and technically outside of the lines of the law. And with SVU, he has to stay within the boundaries," he said.

Ad

New episodes of Law & Order: SVU air every Thursday at 9 pm ET on NBC and can be streamed on Peacock the next day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback