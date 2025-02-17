Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

NBC's Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 13, Extinguished, will air on February 20, 2025. The upcoming episode of the police procedural drama will feature a case involving the assault of two teenagers. Jr. Detective Joe Velasco will be at the center of the action, collaborating with a community security guard to find the culprit.

Law and Order: SVU season 26 premiered on October 3, 2024. The ongoing season continues to focus on sensitive and challenging cases involving s**ual crimes and vulnerable victims. Season 26 also introduced two new main cast members, Kevin Kane as Detective Terry Bruno and Juliana Aidén Martinez as Detective Kate Silva.

When will Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 13 be released?

Still from the show (Image via X/@lawandordertv)

As stated above, Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 13 titled Extinguished will be released on Thursday, February 20, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Time zones differ across various regions, the broadcast time can vary. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 20, 2025 6:00 pm Mountain Standard Time February 20, 2025 7:00 pm Central Standard Time February 20, 2025 8:00 pm Eastern Standard Time February 20, 2025 9:00 pm

Where to watch Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 13?

Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 13 can be watched on NBC when it airs this Thursday at 9 pm ET. The episode will be available the following day on Peacock for those who prefer streaming.

Peacock offers Premium and Premium Plus subscription options, starting at $7.99 monthly. Viewers can also watch the episode on-demand through various cable providers or digital platforms like Hulu, which features NBC shows post-airing.

A brief recap of Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 12

In Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 12, the SVU team investigates an online child exploitation ring when a principal catches a student with a n*de picture, and calls the police. After questioning teenagers across different schools, the team discovers that someone pretending to be a teen is using social media to get compromising pictures from students and selling them to p*dophiles.

The only person that all teenagers have in common is Adam Parker, a college admissions advisor. They arrest him, but he offers to expose 50 p*dophiles in exchange for a deal. ADA Carisi wants to offer the deal, but Captain Benson opposes it, prioritizing justice over the idea of making more arrests. However, she eventually agrees.

After a sting operation, the SVU team catches 50 p*dophiles, but among them is Matthew, a 32-year-old autistic man, who doesn’t understand the severity of his actions. Detective Kate Silva advocates for Matthew, ultimately convincing Benson to intervene.

Benson and Carisi convince DA Baxter to drop the charges against Matthew, and Baxter eventually accepts. This case marks a pivotal point in Silva's career and adds depth to the personality of the newest cast member of the series.

Preview of Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 13

The logline of Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 13 reads,

"Velasco teams up with a community security guard eager to prove his mettle to find a suspect in the assault of two teens."

As seen in the promotional video, Velasco is at the forefront of the case in the upcoming episode, as the victims belong to his neighborhood and he is aware that a group of vigilantes are somehow involved. He says to Benson, "People don't trust cops around here", hinting that the SVU team will face hurdles in getting through to the civilians and solving the case in Law and Order: SVU season 26 episode 13.

Stay tuned for more updates on Law and Order: SVU season 26.

