Who plays Nathan Riggs in Grey’s Anatomy? Everything you need to know about the cast behind the character

Grey’s Anatomy has been on TV since 2005, and it's still going strong. The show, created by Shonda Rhimes, is set at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital (originally Seattle Grace) and follows surgeons juggling intense medical cases with their often messy personal lives.

One character who stirred things up was Nathan Riggs, played by Martin Henderson. Riggs made his first appearance in season 12, arriving as a cardiothoracic surgeon with a complicated history. He shared a past with April Kepner, having worked together in Jordan.

His introduction wasn’t smooth because he immediately clashed with Owen Hunt, and unfortunately, it led to one of the show's biggest feuds. The tension stemmed from Nathan’s relationship with Owen’s sister, Megan Hunt, who had been presumed dead for years.

When Megan was found alive, Nathan’s storyline took a sharp turn. He chose to rebuild his life with her, leaving Meredith Grey, with whom he had started a relationship, behind. Eventually, Nathan moved to Malibu with Megan and her son, wrapping up his story in season 14.

Everything you need to know about Martin Henderson from Grey’s Anatomy

Nathan Riggs in Grey’s Anatomy (Image via ABC)

Martin Henderson might be best known to Grey’s Anatomy fans as Dr. Nathan Riggs, but his career stretches far beyond the halls of Grey Sloan Memorial. Henderson, a New Zealand native, started acting in his teens and has built an impressive resume across film and television. Before he landed in Seattle on Grey’s Anatomy, he had already made a name for himself both in Hollywood and back home.

Henderson’s film credits include a mix of action, drama, and even a bit of horror. He starred alongside Naomi Watts in the 2002 hit The Ring, a movie that helped cement his status in the U.S. His role as Noah, a journalist investigating a cursed videotape, showed he could hold his own in a thriller.

He also appeared in Torque, an action-packed biker movie, and played opposite Britney Spears in Crossroads. His film career also includes roles in Everest and Miracles from Heaven, where he showed his range by diving into survival drama and heartfelt family stories.

On television, Henderson had steady work long before Grey’s Anatomy. He starred in Off the Map, another Shonda Rhimes project, as well as in the medical drama House. Fans of Netflix might also recognize him from Virgin River, where he plays Jack Sheridan, a character miles apart from Dr. Riggs but just as engaging. Henderson also had roles in The Red Road and Secrets & Lies.

Here's what Martin Henderson did as Nathan Riggs in Grey’s Anatomy

Meredith Grey and Nathan Riggs in Grey’s Anatomy (Image via ABC)

Martin Henderson played Nathan Riggs on Grey’s Anatomy and his storylines were full of specific events and memorable moments. Riggs showed up at Grey Sloan Memorial with a lot of baggage and his first major clash was with Owen Hunt. The two had a complicated history because Riggs had been engaged to Owen's sister, Megan Hunt, who had been missing for ten years. In the episode I’m Not Waiting Anymore Owen and Riggs nearly fought during a surgery.

Their colleagues had to step in to keep things from getting out of hand. The moment wasn't just about workplace drama. It showed how deep their pain went and how much Megan’s disappearance still affected them.

Riggs had more than just tension with Owen. His relationship with Meredith Grey became a big part of his story. Their first hookup happened in At Last when they ended up having s*x in her car. What started as a fling turned into something more when they found themselves on a turbulent flight in the episode In the Air Tonight.

They had to perform emergency surgery on a passenger and the high-pressure situation made them confront their feelings. It wasn't just about romance. The episode showed Riggs' skills as a trauma surgeon and how well he handled intense situations.

The biggest twist in Riggs' story came when Megan Hunt was found alive. Riggs shifted all his attention to helping her adjust to being back home. In Danger Zone, he proved his commitment by traveling to Iraq to bring Megan's adopted son, Farouk, to the U.S. This gesture wasn't just about love. It showed how much he wanted to rebuild their family. Megan accepted his proposal and they moved to Malibu for a fresh start.

Riggs' departure from Grey’s Anatomy wasn't subtle. His exit wrapped up a storyline that involved redemption, complicated choices, and a shot at a real family life. Martin Henderson's portrayal made Riggs a character who felt real and relatable, showing both his mistakes and his genuine attempts to make things right.

The next episode of Grey's Anatomy, titled Hit the Floor, is scheduled to air on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

