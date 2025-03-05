9-1-1 season 8 episode 9: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 is set to air on Thursday, March 6, 2025, on ABC, as it marks the beginning of Part 2 of the season. The midseason finale, Wannabes, aired on November 21, 2024, and left everyone hanging with many questions.

At the end of Part 1, Eddie Díaz was seriously considering moving to Texas to be closer to his son Christopher. The reveal came in a scene where Buck discovered Eddie looking at real estate listings.

It was not just a passing thought—Eddie had already hired a realtor, showing how far he was into planning this life-changing move. It remains to be seen whether Eddie will leave the 118 and how his departure could shake up the team.

There is also the looming danger for Maddie, who is expected to face a terrifying situation involving a serial killer in the new episode Sob Stories. With many storylines left open, fan of 9-1-1 can expect answers, drama, and a lot of emotions.

9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 will air on Thursday

9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 (Image via ABC)

The new episode of 9-1-1 season 8 episode 9, titled Sob Stories, is set to premiere on Thursday, March 6, 2025, at 8 pm ET on ABC. This episode marks the start of Part 2 of the season, picking up right where the midseason finale left off back in November 2024.

Here's the release time for 9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 (Sob Stories) across different time zones:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time (PST) March 6, 2025 5 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) March 6, 2025 6 pm Central Standard Time (CST) March 6, 2025 7 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) March 6, 2025 8 pm

Where to watch 9-1-1 season 8 episode 9?

9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 (Image via ABC)

Fans can watch 9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 (Sob Stories) on ABC.

If one has a cable subscription, they can simply tune in to ABC, or use their cable login on ABC.com or the ABC app to stream it. New episodes will also be available to stream on Hulu the following day.

Hulu’s ad-supported plan costs $9.99 per month, while the ad-free option is $18.99. Fans can also stream the show via Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or fuboTV.

What to expect from 9-1-1 season 8 episode 9?

9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 (Image via ABC)

9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 (Sob Stories) will focus on two main storylines. The 118 team will respond to a fire at a local animal shelter, where they must evacuate all the animals quickly. The rescue operation will involve dangerous conditions and logistical challenges, pushing the team to act fast and smartly.

Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) will handle a 9-1-1 call. The caller confesses to a murder and hints at another potential victim, leading Maddie into a high-stakes situation.

Showrunner Tim Minear revealed that the storyline involves twists, including Maddie realizing too late that the person on the call has already abducted someone.

Eddie (Ryan Guzman) is still deciding whether to move to Texas to be closer to his son Christopher, and this episode might show how close he is to making that decision. Buck (Oliver Stark) is expected to react strongly to Eddie’s potential move, as he is already struggling with his breakup and abandonment issues.

A recap of 9-1-1 season 8 episode 8 before episode 9 airs

9-1-1 season 8 episode 9 (Image via ABC)

In 9-1-1 season 8 episode 8 (Wannabes), the storyline revolved around the 118’s interactions with Brad Torrence, the actor shadowing them for his role in the fictional show Hotshots. Brad, desperate to prove himself as more than just a Hollywood hero, found himself in hot water during a real emergency. The team responded to a multi-car accident caused by a wastewater explosion.

While the firefighters were working to free a couple trapped in a sinking car, Brad jumped in to help but did so without proper safety protocols. His actions, while well-intentioned, put both the victims and himself at risk. Bobby (Peter Krause) reprimanded him harshly.

Meanwhile, Eddie (Ryan Guzman) struggled with his son Christopher's absence. The episode highlighted his growing anxiety about missing critical moments in Christopher’s life.

A conversation with Brad, who shared his own experience of losing touch with his son, struck a chord with Eddie. By the end of the episode, Eddie was seen looking at real estate listings in Texas, signaling that he might be ready to leave the 118 to reconnect with Christopher.

Athena (Angela Bassett) took on a separate storyline involving a YouTube vigilante who called himself the "Cart Cop." After he was brutally attacked and left in a shopping cart, Athena teamed up with Romero to solve the case. They discovered that the attacker was a seemingly mild-mannered man named Ira, who turned out to be a parole jumper with a history of violent crimes.

The episode ended on a lighter note, with the 118 visiting the set of Hotshots and even stepping in as extras. However, a major takeaway was Eddie’s potential move to Texas and the look of devastation on Buck’s (Oliver Stark) face when he found out. The episode set the stage for major changes and left viewers questioning the future of the 118 team.

