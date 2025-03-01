Who is Constance Zimmer? Everything to know as the actress guest stars in Fire Country

CBS’s Fire Country, which premiered in October 2022, dives into the world of firefighting, but with a twist. The show follows Bode Leone, a young convict who volunteers for the California Conservation Camp Program, where prisoners assist Cal Fire in battling wildfires.

The show blends high-stakes firefighting with personal drama, exploring redemption, family ties, and the tough choices that come with a second chance.

In the latest episode of Fire Country season 3 episode 13, titled My Team, a chaotic day at the annual County Clash baseball game brought old rivalries and new challenges to the forefront. The episode also introduced a new face to Edgewater: Constance Zimmer. Known for her roles in UnREAL and Entourage, Zimmer guest stars as Renée, Vince’s ex-girlfriend.

Constance Zimmer’s role on Fire Country season 3 episode 13

Constance Zimmer (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

In Fire Country, Zimmer's character Renée is a lawyer who has traveled a lot, and she always fights for what is right. She arrives in Edgewater for the County Clash baseball game and meets Sharon, Vince’s wife.

Sharon and Renée get along right away and they both love planning and organizing things. They talk about their favorite planners and share stories. However, the mood changes when Renée mentions that Vince had proposed to her back in high school and she had turned him down.

Sharon did not know this and it makes her wonder if Vince only saw her as a rebound. While Renée does not want to interfere and cause trouble, her presence brings up old memories and creates a bit of tension in Sharon and Vince’s relationship.

About Constance Zimmer

Constance Zimmer (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Constance Zimmer has built a career playing strong, often sharp-tongued characters who are not afraid to speak their minds. Besides Fire Country, she starred in Entourage as Dana Gordon, the no-nonsense studio executive who could hold her own against Hollywood heavyweights.

Zimmer then showed off her legal chops as Claire Simms on Boston Legal, where she played a confident and ambitious attorney who was not afraid to ruffle feathers in the courtroom.

Her breakout role came on Lifetime’s UnREAL, where she starred as Quinn King, a manipulative and brutally honest reality show producer. Zimmer’s portrayal of Quinn earned her a Critics' Choice Television Award and an Emmy nomination.

Zimmer also appeared on House of Cards as Janine Skorsky, a journalist trying to navigate the dark and dangerous world of Washington politics. Besides, she voiced Strongarm on Transformers: Robots in Disguise.

What happened in Fire Country season 3 episode 13?

Constance Zimmer (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Retaility)

In Fire Country season 3 episode 13, titled My Team, the drama centered around the annual County Clash baseball game and the chaos it brought to Edgewater. The episode kicked off with Bode still struggling with the haunting memories of Rafael’s death from the previous episode.

His old knee injury, which led to his pill addiction and prison sentence, was acting up again. The arrival of Drew Kimbro, a coach who was responsible for Bode’s high school injury, did not help. Drew's harsh coaching style pushed a young pitcher named Nolan into a dangerous situation, and Bode had to step up to save him, despite his own emotional turmoil.

Meanwhile, Jake tried to move on from his tragic past by getting back into the dating scene. He helped a cheerleader trapped in a mascot costume and hit it off with her older sister, Violet.

Manny faced a rough day at Three Rock when an inmate named Birch fell seriously ill. Birch did not want to go to the prison infirmary, fearing he would lose his spot at camp. Manny tried to help him stay, but Birch's condition worsened, and he died before they could transfer him. The loss hit Manny and the entire camp hard, showing how high the stakes are for those trying to get a second chance.

Fire Country season 3 episode 14, titled Death Trap, is scheduled to air on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 9 pm on CBS.

