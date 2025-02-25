Fire Country Season 3 Episode 13: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

CBS's Fire Country Season 3 Episode 13 titled My Team will premiere on February 28, 2025. The upcoming episode of the action drama series will focus on personal storylines in the background of a dugout fire at Edgewater's baseball game. In Episode 13, Bode will try to grapple with the loss of Rafael, the victim at his last rescue mission, while Vince's ex-girlfriend will make a comeback on the series.

The third season of Fire Country premiered on October 18, 2024, and continues to delve into the personal and professional challenges faced by Bode and his team. The cast had two notable additions this season. Leven Rambin joined the main cast as Audrey James and Jared Padalecki portrayed Camden in a three-episode guest arc that concluded in Episode 7.

When will Fire Country Season 3 Episode 13 be released?

As stated above, Fire Country Season 3 Episode 13 will be released on Friday, February 28, 2025, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time.

Due to the difference in time zones, the release timing may vary in different regions. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 28, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time February 28, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time February 28, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time February 28, 2025 9 p.m.

Where to watch Fire Country Season 3 Episode 13?

Fire Country Season 3 Episode 13 titled My Team airs on CBS this Friday at its scheduled broadcast time. Streaming options include Paramount+ Showtime, where new episodes are available live, or Paramount+ Essential, where the episode will be available the next day.

Live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV also offer CBS. The first season of Fire Country is on Netflix, and all previous episodes of Season 3 can be watched on Paramount+.

A brief recap of Fire Country Season 3 Episode 12

In Fire Country Season 3 Episode 12, Eve organizes a family reunification day at Station 42, allowing Three Rock inmates to reconnect with their children. Most children embrace the opportunity, but Logan, the son of one of the inmates Cole, struggles to connect with his father.

He acts out and damages Station's property, but after Eve confronts him, he confides in her about his fear of coming out as gay to Cole. With Eve’s support, Logan opens up, and Cole responds with love and encouragement for his son.

Meanwhile, Bode and Jake head to Trinity National Forest for a risk assessment trip but end up on a rescue mission when they find Rafael, a camper trapped under a rockslide. Bode gets injured in the process, and Jake goes looking for help.

However, Rafael succumbs to his injuries before help arrives, leaving both men shaken. Jake is forced to deliver the tragic news to Rafael’s fiancée, while Bode heads to Smokey’s, where his friends and family gather together to cheer him up.

Preview of Fire Country Season 3 Episode 13

Still from the show (Image via X/@FireCountryCBS)

The logline of Fire Country Season 3 Episode 13 reads:

"Station 42 responds to a fire in the dugout before the annual county clash baseball rivalry game; Vince's ex-girlfriend returns."

In the trailer of the upcoming episode, Bode is seen struggling in the aftermath of Rafael's death, but when Gabriela checks in on him, he claims he is trying to move on. In the very next scene, Bode gets some pills from his uncle Luke, who says that they will help him with the pain. Fans can look forward to Bode navigating his sorrows through questionable methods in the coming episodes.

According to Collider, the series will introduce Constance Zimmer as Renée, Vince's high school sweetheart and a skilled attorney. Renée's return to Edgewater is expected to bring unresolved emotions to the forefront, challenging Vince's personal and professional life.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country Season 3.

