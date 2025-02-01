Fire Country season 3 episode 9 ending explained - Have Bode and Gabriela finally moved on from each other?

Max Thieriot's Fire Country season 3 is back on CBS after its midseason hiatus. The latest season premiered on October 18, 2024, and aired 8 episodes before going on fall break in December. Fire Country season 3 episode 9 premiered on January 31, 2025, taking forward the story of Bode Leone, a full-time firefighter with Cal Fire.

The fall finale of the series left many unanswered questions for the fans, as Station 42's team struggled with a raging underground fire engulfing the entire town. Bode and Audrey got trapped in a residential pool and tried to make it out alive.

Gabriela, who had been dealing with emotional issues throughout the season, got into an argument with Jake and ventured out into the fire alone. Manny went after her, risking his parole, and Vince and Sharon followed, trying to save Gabriela and Manny.

At the end of Fire Country season 3 episode 9, all the members of Station 42 survived. Bode saw Gabriela in the hospital when he went to see Audrey and the duo had an awkward conversation. Bode's attraction towards Audrey, and Gabriela's focus on self-improvement hints that Bode and Gabriela have finally moved on from each other.

Disclaimer: The article ahead contains spoilers for Fire Country season 3.

Bode and Gabriela go their separate ways in Fire Country season 3 episode 9

Fire Country season 3 episode 9 continued the storyline of the Chezem Valley Fire, which spiraled out of control, trapping Bode and Audrey even further. Audrey did not know how to swim, and Bode kept her afloat. He helped her hold her breath as the fire raged around them. When a water drop from helicopters doused the surrounding flames, they were able to escape.

Audrey found a tractor with the keys inside, and once their radios started working, their distress call reached Sharon. She ordered them to return to base but omitted a crucial detail: Gabriela was missing. Gabriela, overwhelmed by personal struggles, walked off during the fire after an argument with Jake.

Manny, violating his parole, stormed off to find his daughter. In the meantime, Bode urged Audrey to go to the hospital as she might have inhaled some water in the pool. Then, he went to Eve and helped her to save her family’s farm from the fire.

Manny located Gabriela, who was injured and sheltering in a brick bathroom. Their confrontation turned into a much-needed heart-to-heart about their strained relationship.

Still from the show (Image via X/@FireCountryCBS)

Unknown to them, Vince and Sharon, came looking for them as well. They crashed their vehicle, so even when they found Gabriela and Manny, there was no way for all of them to go back. Their rescue came when Eve, Bode, and Jack borrowed horses from Eve’s father's farm, and everyone was finally brought to safety.

In the end, Bode took flowers for Audrey in the hospital, which Gabriela assumed were for her, leading to an awkward conversation between the former lovers. Still, Gabriela told Bode that Audrey would be lucky to get the flowers, indicating that she is now aware of their growing affection.

She then visited Manny at Three Rock, acknowledged her mistakes, and decided to work on herself. With Bode and Gabriela treading down different paths, Fire Country season 3 episode 9 ended with them seemingly letting go of each other.

Fire Country season 3 episode 9: Eve has a bittersweet reconciliation with her father

In Fire Country season 3 episode 9, Eve had a long-awaited but bittersweet reconciliation with her father amid the chaos of the Chezem Valley Fire. When the fire threatened her family’s farm, Eve put her differences with her family aside and rose to the occasion. Using the knowledge of the irrigation system installed by her father, she prevented the fire from spreading.

Eve’s father, although still not very accepting of her profession, acknowledged her efforts. Their strained relationship had a rare moment of vulnerability when he helped Eve to find her missing friends, by offering horses for the rescue mission. Though he doesn’t outright apologize for their past conflicts, there is a sense of mutual respect between Eve and her father.

Eve still harbors pain from their history, but saving the farm creates a bridge between them. Through this storyline, Fire Country season 3 episode 9 leaves room for Eve's further healing in the future.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country season 3.

