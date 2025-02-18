Fire Country season 3 episode 12: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

CBS's Fire Country season 3 episode 12, titled I'm the One Who Just Goes Away, will be released on February 21, 2025. In the upcoming episode of the action drama series, the firefighters of Station 42 will handle a rescue mission in Trinity National Forest. As the situation escalates, the team will risk their lives and save a civilian while trying to make it out alive themselves.

Ad

Fire Country season 3 premiered on CBS on October 18, 2024. After returning from its midseason hiatus in January, the show continues to focus on the personal and professional lives of Station 42 firefighters and inmates of Three Rock. The ongoing storylines in the recent episodes focus on Walter's declining health condition, Eve's relationship with her family, Gabriela's mental health, and Bode and Audrey's budding romance.

When will Fire Country season 3 episode 12 be released?

The cast of Fire Country (Image via Getty)

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

As stated above, Fire Country season 3 episode 12 will air on Friday, February 21, 2025, at 9 pm ET.

Ad

Trending

Due to the difference in time zones, the release timing may vary in different regions. Below is a list of select release timings for the upcoming episode:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 21, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time February 21, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time February 21, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time February 14, 2025 9 p.m.

Ad

Where to watch Fire Country season 3 episode 12?

Fire Country season 3 episode 12 will be available to watch on CBS this Friday at its scheduled broadcast time. Paramount+ offers the episode on-demand the next day after its CBS broadcast. New episodes air every Friday on the network.

Live TV streaming services like Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, or FuboTV also offer CBS with a valid subscription. Availability might vary depending on the region, so it is advised to check local listings or the official CBS website for exact details and streaming options.

Ad

A brief recap of Fire Country season 3 episode 11

Ad

In season 3 episode 11, the Edgewater Renaissance Fair erupts into chaos when a mishap by two children sparks a massive fire. As the firefighters carry out the rescue mission, Vince struggles with the reality of his father's declining health after finding out that Bode and Sharon took him to the doctor behind his back.

Vince eventually accepts Walter's dementia diagnosis by the end of the episode, after realizing that he needs to face his fears. Meanwhile, Manny faces a tough decision when a woman needs urgent help, which he is unable to provide because inmates are not allowed to touch civilians.

Ad

Manny eventually chooses to follow protocol, prioritizing his parole. Eve also reconnects with her ex, Francine, after admitting her love for fantasy. Amid the mayhem, Bode and Audrey share a playful sword fight that ends with a kiss, hinting at a budding romance.

Preview of Fire Country season 3 episode 12

Ad

The logline of season 3 episode 12 reads,

"While on a risk assessment trip to the Trinity National Forest, Bode and Jake attempt a daring rescue despite avalanche danger."

In the promotional video for the episode, Bode and Jake are seen caught in an avalanche while trying to rescue a man stuck under giant rocks on a mountain. The conversation between the duo hints that a rockslide trapped the man, and another one could possibly occur.

Ad

Jake's dialogue, "If there's a secondary slide, none of us are getting out alive," indicates that Station 42 will have a tough case on its hands in the upcoming episode. Meanwhile, Bode and Audrey share an intimate moment in the first scene of the trailer, implying a new romance in Fire Country.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country season 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback