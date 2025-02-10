Fire Country season 3 episode 10 recap: A fishing trip turns into a wake-up call for the Leones

CBS's Fire Country season 3 episode 10, titled The Leone Way, premiered on February 7, 2025. It contained multiple intersecting storylines and characters and was a deep dive into the familial relations of the Leones. After the show returned from its midseason hiatus, tensions were running high, and episode 10 brought a refreshing dose of maturity as all characters dealt with their personal struggles.

Fire Country season 3 episode 9 ended with Vince Leone's father, Walter, making an appearance at the Firehouse, saying he was there for Bode's graduation. However, the graduation happened a week ago, and Walter forgetting this raised concerns about his health. In episode 10, every family member tried to help Walter in their own way but clashed in their approach.

While Luke and Vince wanted to brush it off as a result of Walter's alcoholism, Sharon wanted to get to the root of the problem by getting tests done. Towards the beginning of Fire Country season 3 episode 10, Bode was siding with his father and uncle. However, after observing Walter's behavior on the family fishing trip, he agreed that his grandfather needed medical attention.

Fire Country season 3 episode 10: Walter's health raises concern for the Leones

Jeff Fahey, the actor who plays Walter Leone on Fire Country (Image via Getty)

In Fire Country season 3 episode 10, Walter's health was a growing concern for the Leone family. Despite Walter completely forgetting Bode's graduation date and even setting Vince's kitchen on fire in the previous episodes, Vince was hesitant to acknowledge that anything was seriously wrong with his father. However, Sharon recognized the early signs of impending disease and wanted to get medical tests done for clarity.

Vince rejected this idea and insisted that they would handle it 'the Leone way.' Bode suggested a fishing trip, and he, with Vince, Luke, and Jake, took Walter along. However, tensions rose when Walter accidentally revealed Luke's plan to move to Japan. This led to a conflict between Vince and Luke, as the move would leave Vince responsible for Walter—a decision Luke had not discussed with him.

The situation got worse when Walter wandered off in the middle of the night, leading Bode to follow him, only to stumble upon a man trapped in a crashed car. The family was successful in rescuing the man, and the mission brought some emotional healing for Vince and Luke, who discussed their issues later.

Meanwhile, the trip and the rescue mission made Bode understand his mother's point of view, as he could clearly see his grandfather struggling. The fishing trip was a wake-up call for the family, and Bode confided in Sharon after returning. They agreed that Walter needs to be taken to the doctor, even if Vince isn't ready to face the truth yet.

Another big revelation was made in Fire Country season 3 episode 10, when Jake finally confessed to Bode that he and Gabriela slept together, expecting backlash. Surprisingly, Bode handled the situation with maturity, admitting it was not ideal but affirming that Jake was family. It was a moment of growth for both men, proving that Bode is truly trying to move forward.

A baby's arrival sparks a bond between Gabriela and Audrey in Fire Country season 3 episode 10

In Fire Country season 3 episode 10, the unexpected arrival of a newborn at Station 42 gave way to emotional character arcs for both Gabriela and Audrey. The baby, named Calvin, was surrendered under the station's 'baby box' policy by his mother towards the start of the episode. The mother later returned, insisting that she was overwhelmed and wanted to take her baby home.

Sharon and Audrey were on duty, and Gabriela, although suspended from duty, was also present on the scene at the time. Sharon took a professional approach, but the situation stirred strong reactions from the other two women. Audrey, who revealed she was abandoned as a child, was opposed to returning the baby to his mother because she felt the mother might leave him again.

On the other hand, Gabriela felt that the mother should be given a second chance, reflecting on her and Manny's past struggles. Sharon stepped in to remind them that personal feelings don't override protocol, and since the incident was reported, it would go through the proper channels before any decision was taken.

Although they had differing views, Gabriela and Audrey actually connected through their discussion and found common ground by the end of Fire Country season 3 episode 10. Gabriela showed significant character growth as she was also aware of Bode and Audrey's developing romance but was not affected by it. She offered to teach Audrey how to swim, proving that healing and understanding can come at unexpected moments in Fire Country season 3.

