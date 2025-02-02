When will Fire Country season 3 episode 10 be released on CBS? Release date and time explored

The American action drama series Fire Country season 3 is back on CBS this January. Created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater, the new season premiered on October 18, 2024, and returned after fall break with episode 9 on January 31, 2025.

Fire Country season 3 episode 10 will premiere on Friday, February 7, 2025. The show continues to follow Bode Leone (Max Thieriot), a young convict seeking redemption by joining a prison release firefighting program in Northern California. Through this program, Bode returns to his old life in the fictional town of Edgewater, where he confronts his past. In season 3, Bode is finally released from prison and becomes a full-time firefighter.

Other prominent storylines explored this season include Bode and Gabriela's relationship, Jake parting ways with Genevieve, and Eve reconnecting with her family. Apart from Thieriot, the show stars Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Billy Burke in prominent roles.

When will Fire Country season 3 episode 10 be released?

As stated above, Fire Country season 3 episode 10, titled The Leone Way, will be released on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 9 pm ET. Following the conclusion of the Chezem Valley Fire arc, the upcoming episode will focus on the Leone family. Towards the end of the previous episode, Vince's father, Walter, made an appearance and mentioned that he was there for Bode's graduation.

However, Bode had graduated a week ago, and Walter forgetting this raised concerns about his health. Fans are eager to see how the series will tackle his possible memory issues and his relationship with the Leone family.

The release timings for different regions:

Time Zone Date Release Time Pacific Standard Time February 7, 2025 6 p.m. Mountain Standard Time February 7, 2025 7 p.m. Central Standard Time February 7, 2025 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time February 7, 2025 9 p.m.

Where to watch Fire Country season 3 episode 10?

Fire Country season 3 episode 10 is scheduled to air on CBS at 9:00 p.m. ET this coming Friday. Viewers can watch the episode live through traditional cable or via the CBS website and app with a valid cable login.

For fans who prefer streaming, Paramount+ with Showtime offers live access to the show, while Paramount+ Essential subscribers can access it the following day. Services like fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV also offer CBS live streams with a valid subscription.

Episodes of Fire Country can be purchased individually or as a season pass through digital retailers such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and the Microsoft Store. The availability and access may vary based on the subscription status and chosen platform.

Preview of Fire Country season 3 episode 10

The logline for the upcoming episode 10 reads:

"The Leone men attempt a daring rescue while on a family fishing trip. Sharon faces a tough decision when a baby is safely surrendered at station 42."

The title of the upcoming episode hints that it will be family-centric, exploring the impact of Walter's health condition on Bode, Vince, and Sharon. In the promotional video, Sharon is heard saying, "We can consult a doctor," to which Vince replies, "We are gonna do this the Leone way."

This interaction indicates that Walter's appearance may create tension between the couple. Meanwhile, Bode is seen fishing with his grandfather, but the next scene cuts to a car accident in the woods featuring a distraught Bode. Viewers can look forward to seeing how these storylines merge in episode 10.

Stay tuned for more updates on Fire Country season 3.

