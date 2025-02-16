What role does Jules Latimer play in Fire Country? Everything you need to know

On October 7, 2022, CBS premiered its action drama, Fire Country. The show follows Bode Leone, a convicted felon who hopes to redeem himself by enlisting in a firefighting program in Northern California. Participants train with professional firefighters and help battle the wildfires in the area.

Ad

The show stars Max Thieriot, Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, and Jules Latimer, among others. Jules Latimer plays Eve Edwards, a devoted firefighter, and Bode and Jake Crawford's best friend. She is an important member of Cal Fire and demonstrates courage under pressure.

Who is Jules Latimer?

Jules Latimer (Image via Instagram/@juleslatimer)

Jules Latimer was born in the United States on September 16, 1993. She is an actress who graduated from The Juilliard School in 2020, specializing in theatre and screen acting.

Ad

Trending

She featured in an Off-Broadway play at the Atlantic Theater Company, titled Paris. Latimer starred in the 2021 Paramount+ series Guilty Party with Kate Beckinsale, marking her television debut. She was also a part of Rustin, a Netflix film released in 2023.

Jules Latimer's role in Fire Country

In Fire Country, Jules Latimer plays Eve Edwards, a firefighter, who as part of the Cal Fire team, frequently works with her old friend, Jake Crawford. Eve and her family moved to Edgewater when she was nine.

Ad

Ad

Her bond with Bode and Jake becomes strained when she discovers that Jake is secretly dating Riley, Bode's sister. This complicates their relationship.

Jules Latimer's character, Eve Edwards, develops throughout the Fire Country series. In season 1, she battles several personal and professional obstacles, along with an injury from being trapped under a tree.

In season 2, Eve assumes significant duties within the Cal Fire team, and displays her leadership. She transforms from a hardworking firefighter into an acknowledged and respected leader.

Ad

In season 3, the series explores Eve's life outside work, including her relationship with her estranged father, Elroy Edwards. It showcases their differing personalities and complicated feelings toward each other.

Ad

Jules Latimer’s transformation and impact in Fire Country

To depict Eve Edwards in Fire Country, Jules Latimer underwent training to prepare for the role of a firefighter. As part of her training, she lifted 70 pounds of equipment that real-world firefighters used to carry. In an interview with Nerds&Beyonds on October 22, 2024, she stated:

"I was wearing the tanks. It’s about 70 pounds all together as far as what we have to carry on our bodies. And, we do carry the actual weight of it."

Ad

In the show, Latimer portrays a Black queer female captain. In an interview with Cinema Blend on March 3, 2024, she recalled a sweet moment with a fan, who described her portrayal as empowering. Latimer stated:

"On one occasion, when I was about to collect my tuxedo in New York, a Black woman approached me saying, 'Are you on Fire Country?' I answered, 'Oh, yeah, I play Eve.' She continued, 'I'm a black queer woman. I do work as an EMT, and to see you be so good at what you do, to be such a badass at what you do, is so empowering.' And that just made it all worthwhile."

Ad

New episodes of Fire Country air on CBS every Friday at 9 pm ET and can be streamed on Paramount+ the following day.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback