Where to stream Fire Country season 2? All streaming options explored

Fire Country season 2 debuted on Friday, February 16, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. The series is available to live stream for Paramount Plus premium subscribers. This new CBS drama features Max Thieriot from Bates Motel, who co-created the project alongside Tony Phelan and Joan Rater from Grey's Anatomy.

Max Thieriot as Bode (Image via Getty)

The series delves into themes of authentic firefighting through the character of Thieriot, drawing inspiration from his encounter with destructive wildfires in his community.

The series' cast includes Kevin Alejandro, Jordan Calloway, Stephanie Arcila, Jules Latimer, Diane Farr, and Twilight franchise actor Billy Burke.

Here's everything to know about Fire Country season 2.

Where to watch Fire Country season 2? Streaming options explored

The most recent episodes of Fire Country season 2 are available for streaming on CBS. The first season and further episodes of Fire Country will be accessible on the platform after their television broadcast.

Viewers who have no access to satellite television can also watch Fire Country season 2 live on CBS' official website or the CBS app with a premium subscription. The show is also available for live streaming services, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Vudu, and FuboTV. The show is available with new episodes on Paramount+ the next day following the release.

If the content is not available to watch due to geo-blocking, using a VPN can help.

According to TVLine, season 1 has been an immense ratings victory for the network. The show attracted 5.9 million people for its first series premiere, making it the most-watched debut. It has maintained high ratings, averaging 8 million viewers per episode, making it the top-rated new series.

What is Fire Country season 2 about? Plot explored

The drama focuses on several characters, Bode Donovan is the main focus. Once celebrated in his hometown, he comes back years later as a volunteer fireman with a criminal record, aiming to demonstrate that he is more significant than his history and others' misconceptions. The task ahead of him is nothing short of complex.

Fire Country season 2 picks up where season 1 left off, with Bode and Gabriella finally admitting their love for each other. Bode's drug test was positive; thus, he fears incarceration and losing his fireman's early release. It seems nothing he did well would matter if that occurred.

Bode accepts the responsibility to overcome his buddy Freddy's false sentence after an attorney wrongly accuses him of smuggling drugs into Three Rock.

The official description of the series on CBS reads:

"Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he’s back, with a chance for redemption with Cal Fire."

Fire Country season 2 acquired a TV-14 rating as the plot is thoroughly conventional with interesting setting backgrounds. It has a 44% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The synopsis for three episodes reads:

Episode 1 - Something's Coming: Bode is back in prison, where he receives some shocking news; the crew responds to a massive earthquake that rocks Edgewater to its core.

Episode 2 - Like Breathing Again: While breaking up a bonfire party, the Station 42 crew is called to complete a dangerous and highly complex cave rescue.

Episode 3 - See You Next Apocalypse: When a family refuses to evacuate their property during a massive wildfire that is escalating quickly, Jake is faced with a heartbreaking decision.

The series revolves around a procedural focus on the fires extinguished by both professional and volunteer firefighters in the Northern California region. In addition to handling fires, these people must also navigate the drama in their personal lives.

Who stars in Fire Country season 2?

Here's the full list of cast and characters:

Max Thieriot as Bode Donovan

Kevin Alejandro as Manny Perez

Jordan Calloway as Jake Crawford

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez

Jules Latimer as Eve Edwards

Diane Farr as Sharon Leone

Billy Burke as Vince Leone

W. Tré Davis as Freddy "Goat" Mills

Michael Trucco as Luke Leone

Rafael de la Fuente as Diego

Tye White as Cole

Jason O'Mara as Liam

Fire Country season 2 is available to stream on Paramount+. Stay tuned for more news and updates.

