Will there be a season 2 of Fire Country? Release date, episodes, cast and more

Following a successful first season, Fire Country is scheduled to return to CBS for a second season following a series of massive delays that disrupted nearly all shooting schedules for nearly the entire year. CBS has not only announced the show's second season, but it has also confirmed its premiere date.

Sometime back, CBS announced that the relatively new show, Fire Country season 2, will premiere on Friday, February 16, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. EST. The show originally premiered in October 2022, but the schedules of this year have been different for most channels, including CBS, which could also mean that the second season of Fire Country will have a shorter length than the first one, which contained 22 episodes.

Fire Country was renewed for a second season two weeks after its original premiere, owing to the popularity of the first season as soon as it premiered.

Everything we know about Fire Country Season 2

Fire Country Season 2 will possibly follow the same format as the first season and trace the lives of Edgewater-based firefighters, whose stories are disjointed but often connected by a common thread across episodes, a format that has been adopted by many of CBS's hit network television shows.

The second season is also expected to feature the full cast from the first season, with Max Thieriot, Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, and Diane Farr among the stars expected to continue their roles.

Like the first season, Fire Country will once again feature a series of different cases over the course of the episodes. But this time, it will take the narrative in a different direction, as previously revealed by showrunner Tia Napolitano in an interview with Deadline.

"I feel energized, and honestly, Season 2 is not a continuation of Season 1, ... It's the next chapter, and I think, having had a rest from Season 1, we feel like we're ready to come back even stronger and shock everybody from the second the episodes start to air when we're finally out there," Napolitano said.

Adding to the second season, she said:

"My goal is to, the first time we see each and every character, the audience will gasp and be shocked, everyone's story will be very, very surprising from the moment you see them."

The official episode count and cast list have not been announced yet, but with the premiere closing in, it should not be long before CBS does it.

More about Fire Country

Fire Country is an American action-drama television series created by Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, and Joan Rater for CBS. Inspired by a real-life firefighting program, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire), the show follows Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption.

The synopsis for the show reads:

"Bode Donovan, a young convict seeking redemption, joins an unconventional prison release firefighting program in Northern California, where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires. It's a high-risk, high-reward assignment, and the heat is turned up when Bode is assigned to the program in his rural hometown, where he was once a golden all-American son until his troubles began."

"Five years ago, Bode burned down everything in his life, leaving town with a big secret. Now he's back, with the rap sheet of a criminal and the audacity to believe in a chance for redemption."

The first season of the show is currently available for streaming on Paramount+.